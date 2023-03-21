Succession actor Alexander Skarsgard becomes Dad for the first time, talks about season 4 of the hit show

Succession actor Alexander Skarsgard and his girlfriend Tuva Novotny have been blessed with their first child. Skarsgard confirmed the wonderful news to Entertainment Online at the premiere of Succession Season 4, which was held on Monday evening at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre in New York City.

"Thank you very much," Skarsgard said on the red carpet when he was congratulated on the new addition to his family. The actor also showed off a stuffed animal that he received at the event. I got this on the red carpet," he said. "Thank you, thank you."

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber’s love interest in his debut music video reflects back on working with him; Says he was smitten

For the unversed, Skarsgard and Novotny were spotted with their baby for the first time in November.

Alexander Skarsgard talks about Succession season 4

Skarsgard, who plays the role of Lukas Matsson in the popular HBO show Succession, opened up about the upcoming season 4. When asked about how he thinks the audience will react to the final season, Skarsgard said, “It's hard to say [how viewers will react]. I think it's tremendously well-written, this season. I can't say, like, 'You'll be satisfied.'" Adding further, the 46-year-old actor said, "People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more."

ALSO READ: Will Prince Harry’s ‘surrogate father’ Mark Dyer attend his niece’s wedding post cancer battle?

Alexander also talked about getting to work with new cast members this season, and expressed that it was a ‘real treat’. The actor also had a lot of sweet things to say about the cast and praised them for welcoming him onboard with open arms. “Especially coming onto the show after two and a half years... I was really grateful because they're really sweet themselves. They're welcoming and hospitable and invited me, and so generous with their time and energy," Skarsgard said. "It made my job very easy. So talented. It's crazy."

Succession season 4 will air on HBO from Sunday, March 26.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Cameron Diaz return to Hollywood after Jamie Foxx’s meltdown on Back in Action sets?