Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law And Ana De Armas' Eden Movie To Premiere At TIFF 2024? Report

The Toronto International Film Festival is gearing up for its 2024 window, and it’s giving more space to star-studded movies. The event has unveiled more titles that will be screening this year, including Amy Adam’s Nightbitch, Elton John’s documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, and more. However, recently, two more titles have been disclosed and those are Eden and We Live in Time.

While Eden stars Ana De Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Jude Law, We Live in Time features Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Two of the most buzzing movie titles are going to premiere at TIFF 2024. The festival will take place between September 5 and September 15.

What is Eden about?

Directed by Ron Howard, Eden is a survival thriller movie starring big names in the lead, including Jude Law, Ana De Armas, Sydney Sweeney, and Vanessa Kirby. The movie's feature is written by Noah Pink. However, the main aspect of the movie revolves around the pursuit of living a better life and how people can go to lengths to achieve that.

As stated in IndieWire, Anita Lee, the Chief Programming Officer of TIFF, recently opened up about disclosing the titles that are going to be presented at the festival. She said, “I’m thrilled to share today’s list of World Premiere films, featuring stories from around the world that highlight the scope and breadth of TIFF’s programming.”

She further continued, “We have a Canada/France co-production set in the French Alps, directed by a French Canadian auteur; a Seoul-set comedic debut from musician Anderson .Paak; a Bollywood glimpse into the vibrant film industry of Malegaon, India; a London-set love story starring Florence Pugh from an Irish director; and a highly original survival thriller that takes us to the Galapagos Islands from Ron Howard. I can’t wait for TIFF audiences to take these journeys on the big screen and be transported by cinema together this September.”

More disclosed titles to premiere at TIFF

Apart from Eden, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s movie We Live in Time will also have the world premiere at the TIFF. A24 and STUDIOCANAL romance has a storyline revolving around the lead characters falling in love with each other, building a home, start their family only to find out some unconventional truth. In addition to this, Anderson .Paak’s directorial debut, a semi-autobiographical dramedy K-POPS; A Canadian novel “D’où viens tu, berger?” adapted as Shepherds; an Indian movie Superboys of Malegaon based on the life of an amateur Indian filmmaker Nasir Shaikh, and others are going to be screened as well.

However, the full lineup of TIFF 2024 will be unveiled on August 13, 2024. Till then learn more about the disclosed titles that made it to the list already. Are you excited to know that these buzzing movies with an elaborate star cast are making their way to TIFF? Let us know in the comments.

