Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh's We Live In Time Poster OUT; All We Know About The Rom-Com So Far

Since the official announcement came out that actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have been paired for a rom-com that is set to release this fall, fans have been gushing about this dream pair. Titled We Live In Time, the poster of StudioCanal's upcoming film has now been released, where Garfield and Pugh can be seen standing arm-in-arm. The way this pair lovingly glances at each other, the poster inspires us to rekindle our romance.

All you need to know about We Live In Time

Earlier in March this year, it was announced that the rom-com was officially in the making. The duo sparked internet discourse by presenting an Academy Award together on stage, and the subsequent news of the film piqued fans' interest even more. Pugh, who has recently starred in an array of acclaimed films like Oppenheimer and Dune 2, spilled to Jimmy Fallon on his talk show that the Academy was not aware that the pair is set to work together, putting all the rumors of easter eggs to rest.

What is We Live In Time about?

“Every Minute Counts,” reads the film's tagline on the poster, setting up the scene for a cozy fall romance between the leads. Pugh stars as Almut, a chef while Garfeild’s Tobias is stepping into a new world after a divorce. Their paths cross and the two are intertwined romantically, up until a bitter truth that surfaces, which rocks the foundation.

“As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time,” as per the official synopsis, “they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken in filmmaker John Crowley’s decade-spanning, deeply moving romance." Crowley has helmed romantic comedies in the past, including the award-winning Brooklyn, which chronicles the life of an Irish immigrant in the States.

When will We Live In Time come out?

We Live In Time is set for a limited theatrical release on October 11, 2024. Alongside Pugh and Garfield, Nick Payne joins the team as the screenplay writer and actor Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the executive producer's role for his production company SunnyMarch. Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland with Guy Heeley join as producers.

A24 Films is taking up the distribution part.

