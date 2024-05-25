Taylor Swift Puts Live Version Of Surprise TTPD Songs On Sale For Limited Period; Deets Inside

14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift on Thursday , May 23, released live versions of three songs from The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD). All these songs were performed as surprise tracks in Paris during her sold-out Eras Tour shows earlier in the month.

The Black Space singer is said to be selling three (Live From Paris) Acoustic Collection bundles. Each of these bundles includes a surprise song: loml from the May 9 concert, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys from the May 10 show, and The Alchemy (mixed with Treacherous) from the May 12 concert.

A closer look at TTPD’s tour highlights

The bundles, reportedly only available for purchase for 24 hours, were said to cost 5.99 USD each and also included the 16 tracks on the standard TTPD album. During the Paris shows, it was reported that Swift had coined the term Female Rage: The Musical to describe the segment of the setlist featuring seven songs from her new TTPD album.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift adds three new songs to her collection during the surprise song segment. She plays two songs acoustically on the piano or guitar just for the audience that evening.

Football puns are used in The Alchemy as a lighthearted nod to her romantic involvement with NFL player Travis Kelce. A sentence goes, "So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team."

Kelce, who is 34, said he got to hear the live version of The Alchemy when he attended the fourth and final Paris show on May 12, at which Swift also played So High School. This is another song that is speculated to be about him.

Taylor Swift's latest: From tour updates to personal favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs player recently revealed to PEOPLE which song from his superstar girlfriend’s TTPD is his favorite. He said he might be a little biased to So High School.

After the Paris shows, it was reported that Taylor Swift's TAS Rights Management company had filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Female Rage: The Musical.

It was also reported that Swift would conclude May with two shows in Portugal and two in Spain. The Eras Tour was said to continue throughout Europe all summer before ending in London in August.

The 34-year-old singer had previously intended to play more shows in the United States after her return to North America for performances in Toronto and Vancouver.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift EXPLAINS The Meaning Behind TTPD Songs From Florida To Fortnight; Says 'It's a Very Fatalistic Album'