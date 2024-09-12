Nicole Kidman Plastic Surgery: Did the “Moulin Rouge!” Star Go Under the Knife

In the rapidly evolving acting industry, if there’s one thing that still prevails, it is the intense pressure on actors to look good and youthful. Some actors resort to plastic surgeries to maintain their youth while others choose to embrace their flaws, debunking the social stigma associated with aging. Since movie stars’ lives are heavily scrutinized, it’s quite easy for them to be on the receiving end of speculations and rumors about their body and face. Nicole Kidman is one such beautiful star who has always graced the screens with her alluring beauty and has been rumored to have undergone plastic surgeries. But is there any truth behind these speculations? Let’s debunk all the myths related to Nicole Kidman’s plastic surgery here! But before that, let’s take a quick look at her professional achievements.

Who Is Nicole Kidman?

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole Mary Kidman grew up in Sydney and started learning ballet at the age of three. When she watched Margaret Hamilton’s performance in the play, The Wizard of Oz, she realized her interest in acting and this is when becoming a star became a dream for her.

She took up drama and mime while attending the Phillip Street Theatre and was encouraged to pursue a career in acting. Being heavily dedicated to acting, she dropped out of high school and made her movie debut in 1983 with the Australian movie, Bush Christmas.

But there were a few obstacles that Kidman had to go through to fulfill her dream — she took a break from her acting career when her mother got diagnosed with breast cancer. Nicole, then, started studying massage therapy to provide her mother with physical therapy. However, her goal to become an actress didn’t fade away from her heart. She appeared in various Australian movies and TV programs and won an Australian Film Institute Award for a miniseries, Vietnam.

Advertisement

Having appeared in a plethora of hit movies and TV shows, she became one of the most successful actresses. Some of her notable work includes Batman Forever, To Die For, The Hours, Rabbit Hole, The Others, Aquaman, Paddington, Moulin Rouge!, and so on.

Apart from being an established actress, she is a successful producer as well and is celebrated as the executive producer of the popular black comedy-drama series, Big Little Lies.

Speaking of her personal life, she got married to the heartthrob Tom Cruise in 1990 but the couple separated in 2001. Tom and Nicole share two kids, Bella and Connor. 5 years later, she got married to Keith Urban and the couple has been together since then and have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Nicole’s phenomenal acting skills, versatility, intelligence, and captivating beauty have always left people awe-struck and made people her fans. The 57-year-old actress is a classic example of “Beauty with brains.” However, like many other stars, she also got caught in the whirlwind of gossip, with many people alleging that she had undergone plastic surgeries to look aesthetically beautiful. Whether these rumors are based on fact or fiction, let’s understand below!

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman’s Plastic Surgery Speculations

Over the years, Nicole’s appearance has changed a lot, and that’s obvious, given the fact that she started her acting career decades ago. But fans have stirred up rumors that she has gotten work done, with many believing that she has taken the help of fillers, Botox, and rhinoplastic to maintain her youthful appearance. But is there any truth behind these speculations? Get the answers now!

Nicole Kidman’s Botox Treatment

Botox is one of the most common cosmetic procedures among celebrities. Botox injections help smoothen out wrinkles , and crow’s feet and rejuvenate the skin overall. Years ago, the actress shared a photo of herself on her social media account and then began the speculations about her using Botox injections. Fans were quick to notice that Nicole’s skin looked tight and wrinkle-free and that her forehead looked smoother, which is usually an end result of cosmetic enhancements.

Advertisement

Read More: Shania Twain's Plastic Surgery Saga: Unveiling the Fountain of Youth

However, those were just speculations, and in 2007, during an interview, Nicole denied undergoing any aesthetic enhancements to improve her facial features, stating it’s because of healthy skincare and lifestyle practices, that she is able to maintain her timeless beauty.

Much to people’s dismay, she later confessed that she did try Botox but stopped it, as she didn’t like her face afterward. This came as a shock to people, as she had denied the allegations earlier, attributing her beautiful skin to healthy eating habits and the use of sunscreen. This wasn’t received well by many of their fans, but many people came to her support, highlighting the fact that she admitted the use of Botox injections.

Botox is not the only thing that fans were speculating about, many people also wondered if Nicole has got a nose job and facelift done (more on that below!)

Nicole Kidman’s Facelift Procedure Allegations

The Batman Forever star was speculated to have undergone a facelift to get anti-wrinkle and tighter skin. Fans observed that the actress’s face looked wrinkle-free and attributed this aesthetic change to cosmetic surgeries, namely facelifts. However, the Oscar-winning star has never accepted the fact that she has undergone a facelift, and it is possible that her beautiful skin is all a result of her healthy approach toward diet.

Advertisement



Did Nicole Kidman Get a Nose Job Done?

Rhinoplasty is a cosmetic surgical procedure that changes the appearance of the nose, making it look firmer and symmetrical. It is another one of the common surgeries that many celebrities go through. And fans were quick to notice how Nicole’s nose changed over the years, with many believing that her refined nose is due to a nose job. However, the Big Little Lies star has never confirmed getting a nose job done.

Nicole Kidman’s Chin Implant

Over the years, Nicole’s defined jawline and chin appearance have sparked controversies, with many people claiming she must have undergone a chin implant. However, these changes could be natural, as the Academy Award-winning actress has never confirmed these speculations.

Read More: Blake Lively’s Plastic Surgery Mystery Unraveled

Did Nicole Kidman Use Fillers?

Dermal fillers involve injecting gel-like substances to restore volume to the face and make it look fuller and plumper. Many people believe that Nicole could have used fillers to enhance facial contours and reverse the signs of aging. However, as the star herself hasn’t confirmed the use of fillers, these can merely be regarded as speculations and nothing else.

Advertisement

The fact that Nicole Kidman, a superstar, had to face such harsh allegations shows the downsides of being famous. It is natural that as we age, our skin changes, but if we take good care of it, we can delay the process of aging. In Nicole Kidman’s case, she got Botox done once, but since she didn’t like the aftermath, she stopped going ahead with cosmetic procedures for aesthetic enhancements.

Hence, it can be said that Nicole Kidman’s plastic surgery rumors have no base, as apart from getting Botox done once, the actress has never confirmed undergoing any other procedure. She eats a healthy diet, indulges in regular workout sessions, doesn’t smoke, and takes good care of her skin to look flawless. Also, it should be duly noted that Nicole Kidman is a highly talented actress, and surgery or no surgery, she deserves to be applauded by all for her contribution to the film industry.