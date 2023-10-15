That was a small point of contention…’: When Margot Robbie revealed she ‘lied’ to her ‘family’ about her nude scene in The Wolf of Wall Street

Movie production demands a significant amount of time and the creators are unwilling to take any risks that might jeopardize the film's quality. They meticulously organize their vision for each project, segmenting it into individual scenes, and if a scene aligns with their vision, they won't compromise by omitting it. This encompasses a range of scenes, including action, drama, and even those of a more explicit nature . Actors go to great lengths to ensure that every scene is executed to perfection.

Nonetheless, such explicit scenes carry societal stigmas for both genders, and it remains unclear how actors convince their family members to accept their participation in them. A similar situation arose with the talented actress Margot Robbie when she had to resort to deception in order to explain her nude scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street to her parents.

Here’s what Margot Robbie said about her scenes

In 2014, Margot Robbie made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show , during which the conversation revolved around her career and the nude scene she performed in The Wolf of Wall Street. Jimmy inquired, "You appear quite exposed in the movie for a significant portion of it. Were you informed about this beforehand, or was it a surprise?"

To this, Margot Robbie responded, "Yes, that became a point of contention within my family," she shared. "I outright misled my family for an extended period. I told them, 'Regardless of what you might hear, there is no nudity, and I won't be involved in any such scenes. Disregard any rumors; there is absolutely no nudity involved.'"

What exactly did Margot Robbie tell her parents about the scenes?

Margot Robbie shared how she initially fibbed to her parents about her nude scenes, explaining, "I told them, 'The movie will eventually be released, and they'll see nudity.' So, I modified that story. The deception evolved into, 'Actually, it's a body double, and they digitally inserted my head onto another person.'

She also remarked, "Since my family has no ties to the entertainment world, they completely fell for it. They reacted with amazement, saying, 'Can they really do that?' And I responded, 'In this day and age, technology in Hollywood can pull off some incredible things.'"

Margot Robbie also revealed that she confessed to her family and encouraged them to peruse Belfort's memoir, the source material for the film, before watching it. This is how she shared the complete account of her nude scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street. In addition to her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has delivered outstanding performances in major films like Babylon, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and the recent blockbuster success, Barbie.

