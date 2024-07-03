‘That’s Very Isolating’: Suki Waterhouse Recalls Her ‘Disorienting’ Breakup With Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse’s worst break-up was with Bradley Cooper!

Daisy Jones & The Six actress had a long list of romances in her “sadistic” 20s before falling in love with her now fiance, Robert Pattinson. She looked back at her very public romance with the Maestro actor, which ended on a dark note and left her disoriented!

Suki Waterhouse reflects on her break-up with Bradley Cooper

Over a decade later, the actress-singer reflected on her break-up with Cooper. During her August 2024 British Vogue cover story, the model, 32, opened up about her “disorienting” split with the Oscar-nominated actor.

“When something very public happens to you, and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating,” she said. However, she worked herself out and has a strong sense of who she is.

The couple dated for two years between 2013 and 2015, and eyebrows were raised over their 17-year age difference. Ironically, Cooper is now dating Gigi Hadid—a model 20 years younger than him. He’s also dad to six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with ex-partner Irina Shayk. Waterhouse was briefly linked to actor Diego Luna in 2017 before meeting the Twilight actor the following year.

Robert Pattinson doesn’t care about Waterhouse’s Exes

The Love, Rosie actress is not shying away from sharing glimpses into her personal life, including her romance with fiancé, Pattinson, 38. During her conversation with the magazine, she gushed about her bond with the actor.

The model revealed that she and The Batman star have the “same slight uncomfortable-ness,” which pulls them closer together. Waterhouse even swooned over her beau’s sense of humor and said, "I think Rob’s quite funny. I light up when I’m around him.”

Pattinson—who’s had a fair share of dating history himself—doesn’t care about her fiancé’s past. He “really give a s–t” when singer Miles Kane messaged her about music. The actress says that's because “no one is better than him,” and he knows it too.

