Suki Waterhouse Recalls ‘Very Very Intense’ First Meeting With Fiancé Robert Pattinson; Says ‘I Light Up When I’m Around Him’

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson had an instant connection!

Imagine meeting your future fiancé surrounded by your senior colleagues. That’s how it started for this couple! The duo met at a Hollywood game night party and connected over the “absurdity” of the whole event. Waterhouse and Pattinson are now engaged and parents to a baby girl, whom they welcomed in March this year.

How did Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson meet?

In a cover interview for British Vogue's August issue, the Love, Rosie actress shared her bizarre first meeting with her now fiancé, Pattinson. She recalled being at a Hollywood game night with some of the industry’s A-listers who took the game a bit too seriously. “It was very, very intense,” she said.

“There were lots of ‘big’ characters [there], real heavy-hitters. ... Al Pacino was there. Javier [Bardem] and Penélope [Cruz] were there … and, you know, everyone was really acting,” she told the outlet.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress and The Batman actor found the scenario equally bizarre and couldn’t stop laughing at the “absurdity” of the whole thing. The couple were being a bunch of dorks amidst their senior peers and giggled to the point that they got “told off.”

"There was a director that separated us because we were laughing too much," she recalled. Clearly, their connection was pretty instant and kick-started their whirlwind romance. The couple secretly got engaged in December 2023 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024.

Waterhouse reveals what drew the couple closer

The couple's relationship has been going strong since their unexpected meeting and romance. Waterhouse revealed that their shared level of “uncomfortable-ness” drew them closer together.

The one thing she found attractive about Pattinson was his sense of humor! "I think Rob’s quite funny. I light up when I’m around him,” she gushed.

The Persuasion actress revealed that her fiance has been very supportive throughout her pregnancy, which the couple “really planned.” She recalled that the Twilight actor was “nervous” during the birth like all fathers. However, she was impressed by how calm the actor stayed despite being generally anxious.

Waterhouse calls Pattinson "the dad I could have hoped for." "I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story,” she continued.