The Bear Season 4 Teaser: Sydney Encounters Carmy’s Mom For The First Time

The Bear season 4 first teaser reveals Sydney will meet Carmy's mother. FX’s family drama will premiere in 2025 after its third season, which ended with a cliffhanger.

As anticipation increases, Carmy Berzatto’s (played by Jeremy Allen White) travels, and the new obstacles faced by the restaurant team will further be explored in the upcoming season, rife with more drama and thrill in intricate plotlines.

The Bear Season 4 will be released in 2025, even though no specific date or a trailer has been provided yet. In the meantime, fans can enjoy a sneak peek from Disney Plus’ new Coming in 2025 promo. The new footage features fan favorite characters such as Carmy (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), and Fak (Matty Matheson). After last season, fans were doubtful if Sydney would take a new job or continue to stay at The Bear, which caused a lot of friction.

Additionally, Abby Elliott is back as Natalie, while Jamie Lee Curtis has already been on the show as Berzatto family matriarch, and Carmen's mom, Donna, also makes an appearance in the footage. There may still be more casting announcements to come.

As per the official description of the show, The Bear is a psychological thriller comedy wherein "a young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich."

Advertisement

Rewinding to the end of Season 3, the waiting game for the all-important review of the restaurant was tense for the team members. Sydney too had doubts about her place in the kitchen, especially with Carmy getting more and more heated with other members.

There isn’t much information about the story of Season 4, but the teaser does hint at something interesting: Sydney will finally get to see Carmy’s mom, Donna.

Jeremy Allen White spoke to Esquire UK about reuniting with his castmates: "I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time.”

More news will be coming up as we get closer to The Bear Season 4, which is expected in 2025 on Hulu & Disney+.

ALSO READ: 10 Best Characters From The Bear That Won Our Hearts Ft. Marcus, Carmy, and More