10 Best Characters From The Bear That Won Our Hearts Ft. , , and More

FX's The Bear has been a critically acclaimed show in 2024's award season. While Season 1 set the stage with The Beef and all the challenges of running the Chicago sandwich shop, , Season 2 delves into the emotions, dysfunctions, pasts, and motivations of the Berzatto family and restaurant staff, taking the audience on a turbulent yet satisfying journey. While some characters, like Tina and Sugar, seemed one-dimensional in the first season, their true personalities shine through in Season 2.

Here are 10 best characters from the show.

1. Marcus

The Bear is a show about imperfect, hard-working individuals striving to be good and contribute to the world. Marcus, played by Lionel Boyce, is the least hard-edged character, putting in significant effort in various aspects of life, such as carrying veal stock, crafting doughnuts, caring for his terminally ill mother, and rescuing injured cyclists.

Marcus is a humble, selfless, and determined individual with only a McDonald's experience. He is selfless and eager to learn, utilizing every opportunity to expand his knowledge. Marcus's dedication to learning and his ability to work diligently at Noma are evident in his work with Chef Luca. Despite facing high stakes, Marcus remains confident and proud of his achievements. He is kind to Josh for getting high on the job, and despite his shortcomings, he still feels for him. Marcus is a teddy bear, embodying the emotional MVP of the show.

2. Carmy

Carmen Berzatto, a character in the series, was unique due to his authenticity and lack of likability. Despite his contrasting emotions, he remained calm and composed. Carmy, who had never had a girlfriend, revealed that he was trying to fix himself and his relationships, a positive step. Carmen's intensity and fervor were a delight to audiences, making him a captivating character to watch. Despite his unconventional nature, Carmy's character remained a captivating watch.

3. Richie

Richie, was tough as nails but a native, so he feared the new styles and methods that Carmy and Syndey brought to the restaurant. However, he also displayed a softer side, grieving for his best friend, his marriage, and his life. When Carmy sent Richie to Chef Terry's Michelin-star restaurant, viewers expected rebellion and sarcasm. Instead, they received a newfound respect for fine dining and a purpose in life. Richie's actions were straightened and happiness returned to him through a heartening sequence set to Taylor Swift's "Love Story."

4. Sydney

Sydney, after a failed catering business, returned to the restaurant industry with hope and optimism. Despite her past experiences, she saw the potential in Carmy and The Beef. Despite her initial tiffs with Carmy, she was chosen to join him in a new venture. Sydney brainstormed the unique aspects of The Bear, overcoming her mother's loss and strained relationship with her father. Her dynamic with Carmy was joyful to watch, and she was no doormat in the restaurant industry.

5. Sugar

Season 1 of The Bear featured Sugar as a secondary character, sister to Carmy and the only person in his life who wanted him to go to therapy. Despite not being involved much with The Beef, Sugar was instrumental in Carmy's transformation of the restaurant into The Bear. Despite her traumatic childhood and adolescence with her mother, Sugar was a compassionate and helpful woman who juggled an unplanned pregnancy with opening a restaurant, showcasing her resilience and compassion.

6. Tina

Tina initially remained antagonistic in The Bear, unwilling to change or adapt to Carmy's ways. However, she eventually embraced the new order and showed a softer nature, especially in the second season. Despite her old age, Tina discovered new ambitions at the restaurant, wanting to become Sydney's sous chef and joined culinary school. This led to her making new friends and finding new joys in life, making The Bear a positive show.

7. Fak

Neil Fak, a recurring character in Season 1, has a more significant role in Season 2. He provides Claire Carmy's real number, discovers Mikey's overriding fire suppression system, and prepares a move with Claire's recently dumped friend. Despite his humor, Fak is more than just a joke.

Fak is a person who is open to his feelings and expresses them to avatars in video games, which is not a sign of psychosis. His childish tendencies, such as trading cards for profit, are charming. Fak is hard-working, honest, and has everyone's back. He always does the right thing, even when it comes at a cost. Carmy admits to Claire that Fak is his closest friend, making him a great best friend.

8. Jimmy

Jimmy, one of the most powerful character in The Bear, had significant wealth and connections, indicating a connection to organized crime. He loved the Berzattos and would do anything for them, but he also loved money. Jimmy's traditionalist nature and self-confidence kept the show realistic, as not everyone in a family is the same. Fans found the exchange with Sugar, where she had to act helpless to get Jimmy to help them, creepy.

9. Donna

The Bear Season 2's highlight is the introduction of Donna Berzatto, the mother of Carmy, Mikey, and Natalie Berzatto. Donna, an alcoholic and immature mother, struggles to show love to her children. Jamie Lee Curtis portrays Donna as a volatile and unpredictable mother, creating a hostile environment for her children. Despite her struggles, Donna's cruelty towards her children is evident, as she struggles to be present for her children even at the opening of a restaurant.

10. Mikey

The Bear explores the character of Michael, played by Jon Bernthal, who was popular in high school and a better B.S. artist than Richie. However, his big fish persona may have withered as he got older. Mikey, stuck in the past, tells stories to relive his former glory, feeling the spotlight fading as his responsibilities grew out of control. Mikey died by suicide, leaving behind the immense responsibility of The Beef, along with financial troubles, to his brother.

