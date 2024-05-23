The Gilded Age Aims For Huge Emmy Bid With 37 Submissions Including Top Acting And Directing Categories; Deets Here

The Gilded Age has received outstanding ratings and reviews from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. The historical show features a star-studded cast and a compelling plot. The show is hoping for an extravaganza at the Emmys. Keep reading the article as there is also news of the show’s renewal for a new season.

The Gilded Age aims for huge Emmy bid with 37 submissions

HBO’s historical drama The Gilded Age has entered the Emmy race with a substantial 37 submissions, Variety reveals. This includes a nomination for outstanding drama series, submissions for 15 main cast members, and the season finale "In Terms of Winning and Losing," which represents director Michael Engler and writer Julian Fellowes.

Lead actors Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, who portray Bertha and George Russell, are contenders in the lead acting categories. Coon, previously nominated for an Emmy for the third season of the anthology crime series Fargo in 2017, is well positioned to secure her second nomination, competing against Anna Sawai, Jennifer Aniston, and Emma Stone.

Furthermore, this is shaping up to be a significant year for Coon; she could find herself in the Oscar race later this year for her outstanding performance in Azazel Jacobs' family drama His Three Daughters, alongside Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen.

Spector, best known for his role as Dante Allen in the seventh season of Homeland, is aiming for his first major acting recognition. He will be competing against notable actors such as Gary Oldman, Dominic West, and Walton Goggins.

A multitude of supporting actors, including series regulars and recurring characters, will vie for the eight available slots in both the supporting actor and actress categories. Emmy favorites Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon are well-positioned to secure additional nominations. Baranski, who plays the steadfast socialite Agnes van Rhijn, has garnered an impressive 15 Emmy nominations, winning her first in 1995 for her supporting role in Cybill. She has also been recognized for her memorable performances in Frasier, The Big Bang Theory, and The Good Wife.

Meanwhile, production designer Bob Shaw, a previous winner for Season 1, is likely to be in contention for another award. In contrast, the costumes for this second season, crafted by designer Kasia Walicka Maimone and her team, seek redemption after being overlooked during the first season.

About The Glided Age

The Gilded Age is a historical drama that follows the conflicts between the newly wealthy Russell family and their old money neighbors, the van Rhijn family, in 1880s New York City high society, according to IMDb.

The series created by Julian Fellowes has run for two seasons with a star-studded cast including Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and other renowned Hollywood stars.

Variety reported that the eight-episode second season, which premiered in October 2023, received strong praise from critics. Variety’s chief TV critic, Alison Herman, noted: "‘The Gilded Age’ invests its budget in the lavish displays reflective of its characters’ dynastic wealth."

Digital Spy has confirmed that The Gilded Age has been officially renewed for a third season. This announcement came in December 2023, just a few days after the period drama concluded its second season.

ALSO READ: Here are 10 Shows And Movies Like Bridgerton You Need to Watch Before Release of Season 3; From The Great to The Buccaneers

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 23 Best TV shows of all time & their IMDb rating