Is Ben Affleck On The Verge Of A Breakdown? Find Out As Sources Close To Actor Spill Beans

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been in the news for the past few months as the couple hit a rough patch in their marriage. The duo have been together since 2021 and got married in 2023; however, all does not seem to be well in the couple’s paradise, with Affleck moving out and JLO vacationing alone.

Sources close to the celebrity couple have now opened up on the status of the duo going towards reconciliation, and according to them, the chances are not very positive. One of the insiders claimed that the AIR star is on the verge of a breakdown.

Ben Affleck going through tough period in his marriage with Jennifer Lopez

As the Justice League star figures out a way to make it work with his wife, JLO, too, has been struggling to not go ahead with a divorce. While the duo suffers on their own, the media scrutiny has gotten the couple irritated over not being able to get private time. Earlier, as Affleck was preparing to move out of the house that he shared with the Marry Me actress, the actor riled up the paparazzi and asked them to leave him alone.

JLO and Affleck’s marriage has been making headlines for the past couple of months. Though none of the duo has yet spoken about the rumors, a source close to the pair has claimed that the actor is having his dark moments and is on the verge of a breakdown.

One of the insiders shared, “He's in a very dark moment, and when he gets like this, his loved ones can't help but fear the worst.” A source revealed that for Ben, family is the most important thing to him, and when he used to snap in his younger days, Jennifer Garner used to make him feel okay.

The source said, “Jen always steps in when he gets like this. She's been visiting him at home a lot to make sure he's doing well, and that probably hasn't sat well with Jennifer Lopez, even if they were living in separate wings.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship

One of the most loved couples in the Hollywood industry is looking into a blank future together. While the fans of the couple hope for a reconciliation, the reports do not favor the wish.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance dates back to the early 2000s when the duo got engaged after falling in love in 2003. However, the union of the pair did not last for long back then, and both moved on with their respective partners.

In 2021, Affleck and JLO rekindled their love and got married in 2023.

