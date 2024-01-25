'They gotta be the weirdest couple ever': Kanye West trolled as he posts wife Bianca Censori's driving video

Disclaimer: This article contains explicit content with bold images, reader discretion is advised.



Recently the Yeezy founder posted a video on his Instagram that showed his alleged wife Bianca Censori driving a car. The architect was clad in black latex clothing from head to toe, completing the look with a black hood. As the video surfaced online, netizens quickly criticized Ye and his ways.

Netizens criticised Ye for his clothing style

"Idk I see Kim…..," one wrote before another admitted, "I’m convinced this is a printed version of Kimberly." Others mocked the latex look, including someone who suggested, "She dressed like a plunger," while a second thought "She dressed like a latex glove."

Two days earlier, the American rapper posted images showing the 29-year-old wearing nothing but underwear and a leather mask. The 46-year-old record producer previously criticized his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for dressing too sexy. Fast forward to now, Ye has been posting half-naked pictures of Censori on the gram. A fan commented, “So you had a problem with Kim dressing revealing but it's fine for this girl.” Another wrote, “Bro dehumanizing this woman 24/7 and was the same man talking shit to Kim for dressing sexy.”

Kanye West has been criticized for saying Kim Kardashian wears too revealing clothes. In one of the pictures, Ye’s now-wife, appeared to be wearing nothing but a bikini. In a recent outing video on the internet, Ye and Censori were seen on a shopping spree, where Ye donned his infamous joggers and shirt and Bianca Censori wore a bikini top and a thin skirt, looking like she was ready for the beach.

Kanye’s Anti-semitic views

This is not the first time Ye is facing the criticism of netizens. He recently posted an apology statement for making anti-semitic remarks against the Jewish Community. After he remarked on the community, Adidas cut ties with Ye. In a statement posted in Hebrew on his Instagram account, where he has 18.2m followers, he wrote (as translated by Google): “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community … It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Ye and Censori are yet to confirm their marriage rumors. Ye also posted a teaser of his new Vulture music video with Aus and Onda.

