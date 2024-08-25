'I Had A Dream That...': Jenna Ortega Reveals How She Felt Watching Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice As A Child

Jenna Ortega is making headlines as she will appear as Astrid Deetz in the upcoming Tim Burton fantasy comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to his iconic 1988 movie. Ortega recently revealed how she felt after watching the original film as a child. The Wednesday actress also shared an intriguing anecdote about how she had a 'recurring nightmare' about Michael Keaton's spooky character during her childhood. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Jenna Ortega opened up about working on Tim Burton's Beetlejuice sequel. The actress also recalled how she felt after watching the original movie for the first time as a child. Ortega told the publication that she can't remember the exact date but believes she first saw the film when she was about age 8 or 9 years old, noting, "I was terrified of everything when I was younger," before revealing she "had a recurring nightmare about Beetlejuice."

The Wednesday actress Ortega continued by explaining that her dreams were more about a person dressed as Michael Keaton than the character itself, explaining that she saw a "terrible" Halloween costume before she knew what the Beetlejuice movie was about, noting that the mold and smearing, bleeding green and black Party City makeup scared her.

The actress added that she remembered that image and, when she watched the movie later, realized it was the same scary character. Ortega also discussed her nightmares about the character, recalling she shared a room her entire life growing up and slept in the bottom bunk of a bunk bed.

The actress said she dreamed that Beetlejuice would come down and swing "around the banister to my bunk wearing a Superman cape, and he would offer me grape juice and say, "Got any grape?"

When asked if she ever shared this anecdote with her co-star Keaton while filming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Scream actress admitted, "No, no. Maybe I should have, but maybe there was something in me that was still potentially frightened, you know?"

She explained that she might have been hesitant to bring it up because meeting someone who was a major figure from her childhood was intimidating. The actress added, "I think maybe I reverted back to my old adolescent ways in front of him."

Meanwhile, Tim Burton's upcoming Beetlejuice sequel will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024. The movie also features Monica Bellucci as Delores, plus several original cast members are returning, including Winona Ryder, reprising her iconic role as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, among other talented stars.