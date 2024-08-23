Michael Keaton REVEALS Why He Was Nervous About Reprising His Beetlejuice Character For Upcoming Tim Burton's Movie

Michael Keaton is back to reprise his beloved character as Beetlejuice in the upcoming Tim Burton fantasy comedy horror film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to play this iconic character years after captivating audiences with his chilling performance in the original 1988 film. However, the actor recently revealed that he was nervous about revisiting the character for the sequel.

In a recent interview with Collider, Michael Keaton opened up about his experience of depicting the role again and shared how he felt a little nervous about the same.

When asked if there was any particular part of playing Beetlejuice again that made him doubt his ability to take on the role once more, the Batman Returns actor said, "With filmmaking, you’ve got to keep up a level of energy and pace and focus, and I didn't know what the vibe was gonna be or the process was gonna be."

He revealed that they were filming the project in a small, historic studio in Culver City, a place with a legendary reputation, noting when he arrived on set, he was unsure how the filming process would unfold or what the pace would be.



The actor added that he decided to approach the role by trying to replicate what they did in the first film, expressing, "So, I just went in saying, 'Well, I'm just gonna do what we did the first time as close as I can.' Tim [Burton] had already seen it; it was just totally clear in his head." He clarified that movie scripts aren’t usually final when first read, as the process involves creating and adjusting elements on the spot.

Michael Keaton further mentioned that he didn’t have a specific moment when he realized the script for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice movie was perfect, explaining that Burton asked him to read it, which surprised him because he felt it "was better than something to work from."

The Quicksand actor emphasized that the story was "solid," the writing was good, and the tone was well-understood, noting, "I think Tim worked with them, [Miles Millar and Alfred Gough], while he was doing Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters on September 6, 2024. The movie also features Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, Justin Theroux as Rory, and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson, among others.

