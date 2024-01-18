This Is Me... Now Trailer: Why Was Jennifer Lopez Called A "Sex Addict"? Exploring About Her Upcoming Life Story
Jennifer Lopez reveals her life and love stories in This Is Me... Now, premiering on February 16. With extravagant scenes, playful takes on her past, and star-studded cameos
Jennifer Lopez is sharing her life story on Amazon Prime Video with the upcoming movie This Is Me... Now. In this film, the 54-year-old pop star reimagines her life and love stories, shedding light on confrontations from friends due to her multiple marriages.
Jennifer Lopez reveals her life and love stories in This Is Me... Now
The recently released trailer gives a sneak peek into the movie's extravagant scenes, featuring choreography, various weddings, and moments where Jennifer Lopez's friends express judgments about her romantic choices.
ALSO READ: Sophie Turner Withdraws "Wrongful Retention" Claims Against Joe Jonas Over Two Daughters
The preview captures attention with steampunk-inspired set pieces and discussions about romance with her partners. Amidst the glitz, one friend suggests “We think you might be a sex addict,” leaving J. Lo looking shocked. Throughout the trailer, Jennifer's voiceover emphasizes her commitment to love, stating, “I know what they say about me, about hopeless romantics, that we’re weak. I’m not weak. I learn the hard way not all love stories have a happy ending,” she says. “Whenever someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always, ‘in love.'”
Scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 16, the David Meyer-directed film coincides with the release of her upcoming record of the same name. Both the movie and its accompanying singles offer a playful take on Jennifer's past marriages, promising fans a unique and entertaining perspective on her life.
The movie description by Amazon read as “This genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart.”
Who's the star cast in This Is Me... Now?
The star-studded cast includes Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Keke Palmer, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Sadghuru, and Derek Hough. Notably, Jennifer Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck, is also set to make an appearance in the musical film.
The movie promises to be a captivating journey through J.Lo's eyes, providing viewers with a unique and entertaining experience. Watch This Is Me... Now on 16 February on Amazon Prime Video.
ALSO READ: From Emmys to Broadway Lights: Succession Star Sarah Snook set to make Debut in The Picture of Dorian Gray
FAQs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more