The Drew Barrymore Show: Attendee speaks out about being 'kicked out' from tapings; Get INSIDE STORY

Just as Drew Barrymore went public on her Instagram about bringing back her talk show, a new piece of report about the show has come out. People reported about the September 11, 2023 taping of the show where some of the attendees were asked to leave the show. It turns out they were expressing their views on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the continuation of the show. Here is what the matter was all about.

Attendees open up about strikes and leaving the show

As per People, the incident took place this week during the taping of the Drew Barrymore show. Soon after, a user by the name of Dominic Turiczek took to X (formerly Twitter), to talk about how they were made to leave the show as they were voicing support for the ongoing writers' strike. His post read "Went to @DrewBarrymoreTV after winning tickets, unaware of the #WGA strike. We took pins & went in, got kicked out, & verbally assaulted by @DrewBarrymore’s crew. It’s clear they don’t support #WGAStrong, writers or fans! #DrewTheRightThing So we took shirts and joined. F*** that."

The user also posted pictures of joining the strike by adorning a pin and a t-shirt. A follow-up tweet in the same thread read "*For clarification* We knew about the #WGA strike, just not that they were picketing at Drew’s show. We were unaware until inside, that her show had WGA writers, thus crossing picket lines by starting again. We won the tickets last minute and didn’t do enough research, clearly."

People reached out to talk to the show's spokesperson to shed light on the matter. A representative for The Drew Barrymore Show acknowledged the incident and expressed “regret” over how the situation was handled, the page reports. “It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings,” the spokesperson said. “Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”

