Throwback: When 50 Cent Recalled His Own Shooting Incident Post Trump Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains detailed mentions of shooting and gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Recently, at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, an unknown person was firing shots at him. While he was still on stage, the shots grazed his ear, leaving the people at the rally and the netizens in shock. He was later rushed down from the stage and was declared ‘safe’.

While many have been talking about it on social media platforms, the rapper 50 Cent remembered his own incident. He took to his X (Twitter) handle and stated that he could feel the vibes. Recalling how many times he was shot, he shared his incident.

Sharing a picture where Donald Trump can be seen getting escorted from the stage, the rapper wrote, "I know the vibes. we are all in trouble now!" Later, he reshared his ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album’s poster by replacing his face with Trump with a caption that read, “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending.” As per Billboard, Cent’s incident happened in 2000 before his debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. The hitman who shot the fire at the rapper was later identified as Darryl ‘Hommo’ Baun.

50 Cent’s incident left everyone in shock and disheartened as the rapper was shot 9 times with a handgun. It happened in front of his grandmother’s house in South Jamaica, Queens. He was standing in front of the house when an unknown person started shooting aiming him. Cent was shot in the legs, arm, hip, chest, and face, leaving him almost in a pulp. He went through various surgeries to survive.

Advertisement

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2013, the rapper shared, "He was paid to do it … It’s my past … It’s karma. He was paid because someone felt like I would potentially do something to them if they kept going in the direction that they were going in. Getting shot in the face was not as painful as having to visit the dentist repeatedly for a root canal."

While Donald Trump was safely escorted, the suspected shooter was found dead. The Secret Service revealed that the shooter was probably positioned at an elevated role outside the rally. Though we don’t know the identity of the attacker, the netizens have been pouring their concern on social media platforms throughout the weeks.

But did you know about 50 Cent being shot 9 times back in May 2000? That’s surely more terrifying. Let us know your thoughts about the similarity of the incidents between him and Donald Trump.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Emma Stone Shared Her Wish To Star In A Silent Movie