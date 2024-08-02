The Daily Show Claps Back At Donald Trump For Naming Mindy Kaling While Aiming His Attacks At Kamala Harris

The Daily Show host, Ronny Chieng, slammed Donald Trump following his comments about Mindy Kaling. During his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention on Wednesday, the former president took a dig at Kaling while aiming his words towards Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Trump shared a post on his social media account where The Office star was making masala dosas, along with the Vice President.

Talking about the social media post, Chieng on his show asked, "How did he even find this? Was he doing deep-oppo research on Mindy Kaling's Instagram page? How far down the Mindy rabbit hole did he go? Is he going to come out next week like, 'Kamala Harris is not Black, and Mindy and B.J. Novak belong together, okay?'" The TV host also went on to say that the politician was not able to understand what the video was about.

Chieng further added that two women making an Indian dish together "doesn't even prove his point." In a video uploaded by the candidate for the ongoing presidential elections, Harris is heard telling Kaling, "You look like the entire one-half of my family."

The TV personality further asks, "How does this guy not understand what 'half' means? Like, he constantly tells us he's a genius, but he can't comprehend a Goldendoodle?"

Meanwhile, Trump's comments over Kamala Harris did not sit well with other news portals either. The hosts of The View spoke about the former president's speech, claiming, "This is the same old stuff he did with [Barack] Obama."

Whoopi Goldberg further added, "He made people think there was something wrong. Obama his mom was white, his dad was Black. Now, if the KKK was chasing him, they'd say, 'There goes a Black man.' If the KKK was chasing Kamala, they'd say, 'There goes a Black woman.'" Donald Trump is presently contesting the presidential elections, opposite Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden stepped out of the race.

In her personal life, Mindy Kaling gave birth to her third child in late June. The actress-writer, along with a social media post, revealed the name of her daughter. The Indian native shared that she named her daughter Anne. Kaling is also a mother to her daughter, Kit, and son, Spencer.

The Daily Show airs from Monday to Friday on Comedy Central.

