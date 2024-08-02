Meghan Markle Urges Prince Harry to Move Past Controversies for Family's Happiness; Report

Continual criticism has been faced by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. But she’s again shown that she doesn’t choose violence. In 2020, there was a high-profile royal exit by the Sussex couple, who have gone through so much together and remained faithful to their values.

Prince Harry’s family suffered a lot from the UK media, making it difficult for him to move on. However, Meghan believes they’ve gone through enough. She wants all animosity and struggle to be finished as soon as possible.

According to an exclusive PEOPLE article, this is what Meghan stands with Harry on. She wishes he could forget about these lawsuits and be happy instead. One former employee of the Archewell Foundation said, “She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t.” All Meghan wants for Harry is a life without those burdensome things.

Prince Harry’s primary concern has been safety. He lost his Metropolitan Police protection in 2020 and has been fighting to regain it. After losing his application earlier that year, however, Harry had been planning on appealing the ruling someday.

Insiders have verified that security concerns were at the heart of Prince Harry's legal battles throughout this period. Harry remains focused on getting justice for Princess Diana and his family.

Ever since Netflix released the Harry & Meghan series and he published Spare, memoirs against British tabloids have never stopped coming from him. In a recent interview , he discussed his worry about how those close to him are treated by others.

Harry mentioned the dangers in Britain and even did not let Meghan visit Buckingham Palace after the Queen died last month. He has become wary of The Firm and how it treated Meghan Markle. Nowadays, this suspicion, plus other factors, has resulted in deepening the gap between the royal family and its Californian branch.

Meghan Markle’s support for Prince Harry remains undying through all adversities. She wants him to free himself from everything that has haunted them since they left royal life.

