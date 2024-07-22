Deadpool & Wolverine To Have A Prime Character From Loki TV Series; Guess Who

The excitement is already high for Marvel fans. Even the trailers and teasers have left everyone waiting with bated breath for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Recently a major character was revealed in the latest teaser of the Marvel film, who belongs to the TVA.

The Time Variance Authority is surely set to play a prime role in the upcoming highly anticipated movie, however, a member of the authority has just dropped in, shocking the fans in the film’s latest teaser.

Which character from the Loki Series will be seen in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While a lot many mutants have already been revealed previously, along with a major character, who is close to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, a recently dropped teaser online has had the moviegoers shocked again.

The fans are not able to control their theories from spreading online as they saw one prime member of the Time Variance Authority, who also had a big role in the famous Disney+ series Loki.

With just a few days remaining from the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the film's latest teaser shows that Wunmi Mosaku will too have a role in one of the highly anticipated films of this year.

Mosaku plays the role of a very important TVA member called Hunter B-15 in the series. She was seen in both the seasons of Loki, having a very important role in the tale of the God of Mischief.

Hunter B-15 appears in the first 30 seconds of the teaser saying, “I am gonna show you something huge.”

Well it is still not clear whether she will be the same TVA’s Hunter B-15 or her variant, as in the first teaser of Deadpool & Wolverine, we saw a different kind of TVA. So it might happen that Mosaku will play a variant.

Dafne Keen’s X-23 reprising her role

While Wunmi Mosaku happens to be the latest character being revealed ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release, a few days back another huge surprise was given to the fans.

The final trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine showed Dafne Keen, returning to the world of mutants. Keen played the character of Laura in Logan, whose alias name was X-23.

She is the daughter of Logan aka Wolverine, who was bred in captivity. This time in the movie that is about to hit the screens soon, she will be playing an older version of X-23.

Just like her father, even she is hot-tempered while having similar powers as Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

