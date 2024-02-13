Today's Final Jeopardy (February 12, 2024): Who won Game 111 of Season 40?

Game 111 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on February 12, 2024, and here's what happened. Dan Wohl, Donna Matturri, and Sriram Krishnan competed against each other to win the 111th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won February 12, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Sriram Krishnan won Jeopardy on February 12, 2024, against Dan Wohl and Donna Matturri. The categories under the first round were Pop Culture Vs.; Airline Logos; Initials Of Historic People; Some Very Moving Words; Life In The 1920s; Genius: MLK/X. While Donna gave 14 correct and 1 wrong answer, Sriram gave 7 correct and 1 incorrect responses, and Dan gave 6 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Donna at $4,900, Sriram at $4,800, and Dan at $2,200. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Fictional Characters; Oceanography; Musicians Of The 1960s; Homes; International Organizations; Rhyming Synonyms. The score after the round stood with Donna at $20,700, Sriram at $13,200, and Dan at $6,000. Donna gave 23 correct answers and 1 wrong response, while Sriram gave 15 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Dan gave 12 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on February 12, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the February 12, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category U.S. Stamps and the clue said, "This Roman numeral appeared on stamps in a 2022 series for the 50th anniversary of an anti-discrimination law." The answer to the clue was, "IX."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.