Today's Final Jeopardy (January 10, 2024): Who won Game 88 of Season 40?

Game 88 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 10, 2024, and here's what happened. Denise Carlon, Michael Vallely, and Roy Camara competed against each other to win the 88th game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 10, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Roy Camara won Jeopardy on January 10, 2024, against Denise Carlon and Michael Vallely. The categories under the first round were Tex & The City; National Animals; 3-Syllable Words; You Get Nothing! You Lose!; U.S. Money; One-Man Band. While Denise gave six correct and zero wrong answer, Michael gave seven correct and one incorrect response, and Roy gave fifteen correct and two incorrect answers.

The first round's score stood with Denise at $4,400, Michael at $4,000, and Roy at $3,000. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were Word Histories; Books & Authors; International Affairs; World Of First Names; Celebrities’ Favorite Movies & TV Shows; One Man, Banned. The score after the round stood with Roy at $24,200, Denise at $13,600, and Michael at $3,200. Roy gave 28 correct answers and 5 wrong response, while Denise gave 13 correct answers with 1 incorrect response, and Michael gave 10 correct answers with 4 wrong responses.

What was the final question on January 10, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 10, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Classic Tale Characters and the clue said, "In one 19th century translation, she “perceived the dawn of day and ceased” speaking nearly 1,000 times." The answer to the clue was, "Scheherazade."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

