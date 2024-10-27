Tom Hanks Opens Up About Reuniting With Forrest Gump Costar Robin Wright For New Film Here: 'It Was A Luxury'

It's been nearly 30 years since actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright mesmerized the audience by appearing on screen together in Forrest Gump. However, they have reunited in their new film Here, and while promoting the project, Hanks said he was excited to work with Wright once more.

Hanks explained how easy it was for him to come back and reunite with Wright even though so many decades have passed. The duo played childhood friends Forrest and Jenny, who ended up marrying each other at the end of the Robert Zemeckis-helmed movie.

On Friday, October 25, at the world premiere of Here at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, Hanks said, "We just picked up right where we left off." He stressed the fact that despite not having seen each other for a while, their reunion felt more natural than ever.

"I'm going to say we love each other because we're so easy with each other. It was a luxury to be able to come in and get the same conversations we've been having for the last 30 years after a moment of, 'Hey, this kooky look, do you believe this? Can you believe this? Look at this, look at this,'" he added.

As per People, Wright also said similar things, referring to Hanks and Zemeckis, explaining how nice it was to collaborate with those with whom she already had a connection. Despite being split for almost 30 years, over the years, Hanks and Wright have managed to keep their connection intact.

While Wright told the outlet, "Working with people you know and you're compatible with, there's nothing like that," Hanks echoed the feeling.

The A Man Called Otto actor further reflected, "We all know each other so well. We could put our heads together and know exactly what we wanted to try different."

Zemeckis' Here is a generational story about families that spans a century. It is about the special home they inhabit, sharing their lives in love, loss, and laughter together, as per the official description. It is adapted from the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire. The film stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, and Kelly Reilly.

