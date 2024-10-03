7 Highest-Grossing Tom Hanks Movies Worldwide: Toy Story 4, Forrest Gump and more

Tom Hanks is one of the most bankable actors in the American film industry, having been active for more than forty years now. From supporting characters to leading films, the actor has delivered some of the greatest performances over the years. It is his screen presence, versatility, and script choices that attract the crowd to the theaters. So today, let us rank his top movies based on the box office numbers and explore the 7 highest-grossing Tom Hanks movies worldwide.

7 Highest-Grossing Tom Hanks Movies At The Worldwide Box Office

1. Toy Story 4

The fact that Toy Story 4 has clinched the first spot proves that Tom Hanks' voice is enough to pull the crowd to the theatres. With Josh Cooley as the director, this animated comedy-drama film entered the USD 1 billion club by grossing USD 1.07 billion at the worldwide box office.

Tom Hanks voiced the lead character Woody, the toy cowboy. Toy Story 4 won big at the 92nd Academy Awards as it was declared the Best Animated Feature Film.

The chemistry between Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who breathes life into the character of Buzz Lightyear, is one of the reasons behind the humor and emotional depth in the movie.

2. Toy Story 3



It is one of those sequels in the franchise that is charming and funny at the same time. Toy Story 3 tells the story of Buzz, Woody, and other toys who have their last adventure before Andy departs for college.

The Lee Unkrich directorial proves that even if a sequel arrives a decade later, it holds the potential to become a huge, financially successful venture, given that it retains its essence. Toy Story 3 managed to overtake the numbers of Forrest Gump and The Da Vinci Code and it remains the second-highest Tom Hanks movie at the worldwide box office. The animated movie minted USD 1.06 billion during its theatrical run.

3. The Da Vinci Code

This movie, directed by Ron Howard, was an enormous success at the box office and did spectacular business worldwide. It served as an adaptation of Dan Brown's novel, written under the same name.

The mystery thriller stars Tom Hanks as a symbologist named Robert Langdon alongside Audrey Tautou, Ian McKellen, and others. Despite receiving mixed reviews, The Da Vinci Code earned over USD 750 million globally, securing its place among the top 7 highest-grossing Tom Hanks films of all time. The movie was followed by two more Dan Brown adaptations, Angels & Demons and Inferno.

4. Forrest Gump



It is Tom Hanks' most beloved film which not only met with positive reception but features one of his best performances. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks in the titular role.

Forrest Gump earned USD 679 million by the end of its theatrical run and emerged as a big success for the Hollywood star. The movie secured the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Tom Hanks movies worldwide.

5. Toy Story 2

Released in 1999, the movie served as the second installment to the Toy Story franchise. The original cast was back again to reprise their roles and excelled in quality content and box office returns. The franchise established Pixar as a leading animation film studio.

Toy Story 2 collected a massive USD 511 million and secured the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Tom Hanks movies at the worldwide box office.

6. Angels and Demons

Directed by Ron Howard, Angels and Demons served as the spiritual sequel to the much-loved The Da Vinci Code. The mystery-thriller film stars Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon, along with Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer, Stellan Skarsgard, and others.

Angels and Demons grossed a total box office collection of USD 490 million worldwide, making the 6th spot among the highest-grossing Tom Hanks movies.

A sequel titled Inferno was released later in 2016 and was also a commercial potboiler.

7. Saving Private Ryan

Saving Private Ryan is one of the special movies of Tom Hanks that made his filmography so rich. The 1998 released movie was a big blockbuster, both commercially and critically.

While it grossed a humongous revenue of USD 485 million against a budget of USD 65 million, the movie won many accolades, including BAFTA, Academy, and others. Saving Private Ryan was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Tom Hanks, Edward Burns, Matt Damon, and Tom Sizemore in pivotal roles.

The movie secured the seventh spot among the highest-grossing Tom Hanks movies ever.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing Tom Hanks Movies Of All Time:

Rank Movies WW Gross Box Office 1 Toy Story 4 USD 1.07 Billion 2 Toy Story 3 USD 1.06 Billion 3 The Da Vinci Code USD 750 Million 4 Forrest Gump USD 679 Million 5 Toy Story 2 USD 511 Million 6 Angels and Demons USD 490 Million 7 Save Private Ryan USD 485 Million

Besides the above-mentioned titles, some other Tom Hanks movies that left a mark at the box office include Catch Me If You Can, Apollo 13, Toy Story, Cast Away, and more.

