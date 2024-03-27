'U Are Everything': Evan Ross Shares Heartfelt Tribute For Mom Diana Ross On Her 80th Birthday

Birthdays are special occasions that allow us to celebrate the people we love and cherish. And when it’s a milestone birthday, like turning 80, the celebration becomes even more meaningful. We are talking about Diana Ross, her son Evan Ross poured his heart out in a touching tribute to his iconic mother, expressing just how much she means to him. Let’s delve into the touching tribute Evan penned for his beloved mom on this momentous occasion.

A son’s love

Evan Ross is showing lots of love for his amazing mom, Diana Ross, as she turns 80! He’s feeling extra grateful for her on this special day. Evan, who’s 35 years old, shared a sweet message on Instagram, telling everyone how much he loves his mom and how she taught him about “the power of love.” The photos Evan shared depicted various stages of their relationship, from his early years as a toddler to more recent moments.

“Happy Birthday MOM. There are not words to explain how much I love you. You are everything. Everything everything. Everything Thank you for showing me the power of love!” Evan wrote.

A family affair

Well Evan’s tribute wasn’t the only one; Diana’s other children, including Rhonda and Tracee, also joined in celebrating their mother’s special day. Through heartfelt messages and gestures, they expressed their love and appreciation for the woman who means everything to them.

Tracee Ellis Ross, the talented actress from Black-ish, also took to Instagram to honor her mother Diana Ross on her special day. She shared a captivating video montage featuring 80 incredible pictures of Diana set to one of her iconic tracks If We Hold on Together.

“Oh how I love you Mom. 80 incredible pictures of you in 80 seconds to celebrate your 80th birthday today. Amidst shattering records, breaking glass ceilings, and setting a new bar of style and glamour, we, her children, were always her priority,” she wrote.

Rhonda’s musical tribute for her mom

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Diana Ross’s daughter and talented singer like her mother, shared a heartfelt video of her and Diana performing together on stage. In her Instagram post, Rhonda expressed her deep love for her mom. “Happy birthday Mom!!! I love you more than words can say,” wrote Rhonda.

How many children Diana Ross has

Diana Ross, the iconic singer known for hits like Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, has five children who each shine brightly in their own ways. Her eldest Rhonda Ross Kendrick, born in 1971 to Diana and Berry Gordy is a talented singer-songwriter and actress. Tracee Ellis Ross, Diana’s daughter with Robert Ellis Silberstein, is famous for her acting roles. Chudney Ross, also with Silberstein, focuses on children’s literacy and entrepreneurship. Ross Arne Naess, named after his father, is known for his music and acting career.

Celebrating a living legend and a mother

As Diana Ross celebrates her 80th birthday, she is not just a global icon but also a beloved mother cherished by her children. Evan Tracee, Rhonda, and the rest of Diana’s children reflect on the incredible woman who raised them, not just a superstar but as a loving and devoted mom.

