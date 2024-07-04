‘It Wasn’t Meant To Be An Event Movie’: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Alternate Ideas For Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds revealed that he has had some wildly creative ideas for Deadpool 3. He has also voiced his anxiety about reprising the role of Deadpool after Disney acquired Fox. Consequently, he expressed that he was unclear regarding the future of his superhero character within the MCU.

Ryan Reynolds shares alternate ideas for Deadpool 3

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reynolds also said that the first pitch for the Deadpool franchise was a road trip movie. He had a vision of a low-budget comedy pairing Deadpool and Dopinder (played by Karan Soni), the taxi driver, indulging in badinage-loaded dialogue and making odd stops along the way. He'd have made the film within a $6 million budget. This idea, however, was ultimately scrapped.

He said, “It wasn’t meant to be an event movie. If we’re on our way to Point C, it was meant to just get us to Point B. That was the weirdest one. I liked it. I thought it was kind of fun.”

Another suggestion pitched by Reynolds himself but never made it into production was Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon” style narrative, where different people have different views on one event. He said he had pitched "a Rashomon story with three different points of view" that ultimately didn't happen.

Ryan Reynolds had doubts about Deadpool's future

Reynolds confessed that he was uncertain about returning as Deadpool. Moreover, he also questioned if Deadpool would be the odd man out among the Avengers or would not be invited to their party at all.

He said to the outlet, "I didn’t know if I’d ever be playing Deadpool again." He expressed apprehension over Deadpool's fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)."

However, Deadpool will return in the Deadpool & Wolverine film, which is set to premiere on July 26 alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The official description of the movie reads, "Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.”

