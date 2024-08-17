‘Very Grateful’: Nev Schulman’s Wife Thanks Supporters As She Shares Husband’s Health Update After Bike Accident

TV personality and Nev Schulman’s wife, Laura Perlongo, is holding the fort while he recovers from severe injuries incurred in a gruesome bike accident earlier this week. Perlongo shared a health update on her husband’s recovery and the outpour of love the family has received from their fans and well-wishers.

Perlongo penned a lengthy, heartfelt note on Instagram about the ounce of motivation and encouragement she tries to find within the small moments on Thursday, August 15. The mother of three also expressed gratitude for the support from doctors, nurses, and her family while she managed everything, from Schulman’s medicines to taking care of the kids.

“It’s the kind words and love here and everywhere that pull me up and out of the trenches and for that, I am very, very grateful,” the 37-year-old personality shared in the ardent caption of the Instagram post.

Perlongo shared a bunch of glimpses to illustrate the trying times, showcasing the Dancing With the Stars alum’s “Fall Risk” bracelet and a photo of a broken fingernail. She added a blurred picture of their daughter on the first slide, a broccoli meal, and a picture of herself napping on a hospital couch.

She hinted at how the situation had taken a toll on her mental health but felt thankful for the “love and support” from people. Perlongo wrote, “Since Nev’s bike accident, I’ve been caught in the nonlinear blur of trauma” and wrapped the post with a sweet video of her and her mom hugging it out.

Opening up her heart, she made sure to state that she was “pretty tough” to deal with it all in a single breath, but sudden moments of grief often wavered her inner strength. “But then I’ll accidentally breathe... or try to take a sip of the water pre-accident Nev would leave for me at my bedside and it’s not there and I’ll totally collapse,” Perlongo emotionally admitted.

The rest of the caption was brimming with gratitude and thanked the people assisting Schulman’s recovery. She mentioned the names of every nurse she was introduced to during the debacle and penned little notes of appreciation for them.

On August 11, Nev Schulman announced on social media that he broke his neck after he crashed into a truck on his bike and hit the roadside pavement. The 39-year-old TV show host was on his way to pick up his son from school. He posted pictures of himself in the hospital bed and the X-rays of his injuries.

The Catfish creator never made it to his son’s school and felt glad that he was, in fact, alone during the impact when he hit the truck and fell unconscious. He was admitted to Stony Brook University Hospital and underwent spinal surgery, conducted by Dr. Mushlin, whom Perlongo thanked for their “cool” and “calm” demeanor.

Sustaining fractures, although stable, Schulman clarified he is out of danger and is “not paralyzed.” Initially, there were doubts about the state of his hands.

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman got married in 2017 and share three kids: Cleo James, 7, Beau Bobby Bruce, 5, and Cy Monroe, 2.

