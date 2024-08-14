Dancing With the Stars Season 33: Here’s Who Is Returning As Judge and Co-Host

Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season will debut on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. The well-known faces that fans have come to love will return this season. As co-hosts, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will reprise their popular roles from the previous seasons. Once again, their charismatic presence and knowledge will steer the program, giving spectators an enjoyable and well-informed experience.

Also, the judging panel will include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, who are back in their familiar configuration. Their astute and seasoned criticisms have established themselves as a mainstay of the program, contributing to the development of the competition and offering the competitors informed comments.

The talented dancers, who are essential to the success of the event, will also return. They are expected to provide the same high-energy entertainment that has been a defining feature of the series, and their outstanding performances and engaging routines are essential to the show's popularity.

After moving from ABC to Disney+, this season will be the third iteration of Dancing with the Stars. The show's transition to streaming has marked a new chapter in its history, and the return of well-known characters demonstrates its dedication to upholding the level of excitement and quality that viewers have grown to anticipate. There will be more excitement for this forthcoming season as the whole list of celebrities competing in Season 33 will be revealed at a later time.

In June 2023, Alfonso Ribeiro expressed his enthusiasm about Julianne Hough joining him as a co-host on Dancing with the Stars. He voiced his opinion that their long-standing relationship would result in outstanding chemistry. Ribeiro said that Hough was a judge during his season on the program, which allowed them to form a strong bond.

According to Ribeiro, their bond had only gotten stronger over time, and he expected spectators to feel this deep connection. He emphasized their friendship by mentioning a recent excursion when they spent time together, which included lunch and other informal activities.

Ribeiro believed that these experiences reflected their laid-back and genuine friendship, which he predicted would be a key highlight of their on-screen relationship. Inaba and Tonioli, both members of the show's judging panel, had been with Dancing with the Stars since it premiered in June 2005.

Their extensive experience and consistent presence had become defining characteristics of the show, providing a sense of stability and continuity throughout its many seasons. Their long tenure demonstrated a strong commitment to the show and its success.

Derek Hough, who had transitioned from professional dancer to judge, joined the judging panel in Season 29, which began in 2020. Hough first appeared on the show as a dancer from Season 5 to Season 11.

Season 12 saw him take a short break, but he came back to make more appearances in Seasons 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 23. In 2020, he was reintroduced as a judge, and it was well received. He called it "homecoming," highlighting his strong emotional bond with the program.

