‘You’ve Shown Me Legendary Love And Loyalty’: Miley Cyrus Claims To Be ‘Forever Grateful’ To Portray Hannah Montana Amid Receiving Honor At D23

Miley Cyrus rose to fame with her breakthrough role as Hannah Montana, hailed by Disney. On August 11, the actress received the Disney Legend Honor at the D23 event for her portrayal in the iconic 2005 show. Cyrus received the honor while getting emotional, claiming she is "forever grateful" to the fans for showing her love and loyalty.

The actress-musician shared a picture of herself with the shield and a Mickey Mouse beside her on Instagram, with a heartfelt caption for the audience. Apart from a post on her social media account, the Grammy winner also shared a video where she is seen making a speech on the stage.

In her caption, Cyrus penned, "Thank you. Such an honor to be inducted as a Disney Legend." She added that this award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and her fans. "You've shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful."

The event was hosted in Anaheim, California, where The Last Song star first signed the plague and then put her hands in the cement to make an imprint. Moreover, Cyrus turned emotional over being the youngest Disney Legend.

In her acceptance speech, the Flowers singer described her experience working on the show. The actress joked that her 2005 character wasn't created in a lab. Furthermore, Cyrus said, "I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else."

She continued, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana. In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, as well as to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is life.'"

Miley Cyrus revealed to the audience that, while she was not the first choice for the role, she is grateful for the opportunity. As the High School Musical star stepped up to bag the honor, the Hannah Montana theme song played in the background.

The actress appeared at the event donning a black pantsuit with her hair open and minimalistic jewelry. Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel in 2005 and went on for four years. The series was followed by a movie of the same title, with Miley Cyrus playing the lead.

