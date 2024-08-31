Vicar Says It Was a ‘Pleasant Surprise' to See Prince Harry and Prince William at Their Uncle's Memorial; Details Here

The vicar who led the memorial for Lord Robert Fellowes commented on Prince Harry and Prince William attending the event for their uncle. Reverend Dan Tansey told The Sun it was a really, really pleasant surprise to see both brothers at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk on August 29. He said it wasn't unexpected for Prince William to attend, as he had been seen in the village before, but it was more surprising that Prince Harry showed up.

Tansey said he didn't realize Prince Harry, 39, and Prince William, 42, were at the service until it ended. He only noticed when he greeted the congregation afterward, with Prince William shaking his hand first, followed by Prince Harry. Both brothers thanked him for the service, and he thanked them for attending.

At the relaxed reception after the memorial, Reverend Tansey said he didn’t see Prince Harry and Prince William talking to each other but noted that many family members and friends did. He added that it would have meant a lot to Lord Robert to have both princes there, as he and his aunt loved them dearly. About 300 people attended the August 29 service, and while a private funeral was held earlier, it’s unclear if the princes attended that.

Lord Fellowes, who died last month at 82, was Princess Diana's brother-in-law and worked as Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary from 1977 to 1999. Although it was initially thought Prince Harry wouldn’t attend due to security issues, he did travel to the U.K. for the memorial service on August 29, where both he and Prince William were present. The brothers were last seen together at King Charles' coronation in May 2023 but did not interact there. Harry left the coronation early to return to California for his son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Since moving to California, Prince Harry and Prince William have met rarely, including a 2021 statue unveiling and Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. Their rift began in 2016 over Harry's relationship with Meghan, which is detailed in Harry's memoir, Spare. Recent attempts by Harry to reconnect have been ignored, but the rift is not seen as irreparable.

Prince Harry's family relations are strained. Despite a positive meeting with King Charles in February, communication has since deteriorated, with Harry's calls and letters going unanswered. He is concerned about his family's safety, especially after losing U.K. police protection, and has repeatedly sought help from his father but remains frustrated and determined to protect his family.

