Docuseries Based On Princess Diana’s Life Announced Days Before Her 27th Death Anniversary; Details Inside

Princess Diana had been one of the most iconic personalities in the public eye. Not only was the former Princess of Wales known for her controversial marriage but also for the humanitarian work carried out by the celebrity, which gave her the title of People’s Princess.

Ahead of Lady Diana’s 27th death anniversary, a docuseries, Who Killed Diana, was announced by Ever Wonder Studios and Empress Films, which will be based on the life of the 36-year-old, who was many things at once.

On the evening of August 31, 1997, Princess Diana was killed in a car crash that took place near a tunnel in Paris. While reports over the years have suggested that a speeding car hit the tunnel in order for the former Spencer to escape from the paparazzi, a section of the media has been looking at it otherwise.

Emma Cooper from Empress Films, who is known to air the series Depp vs. Heard and The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, has claimed that Diana’s documentary, too, will have details from her life, and some of the first-hand data collected from the sources close to the late Princess.

According to the reports, the series will also explore the event that occurred hours before the former Duchess of Cornwell breathed her last.

ALSO READ: Royal Author Details King Charles And Princess Diana's 'Lasting Affection' Amid Mortal Combat Over Camilla; READ

In his statements, Jon Adler, the head at Ever Wonder Studios, revealed, “Emma and Empress Films set a high bar for covering perplexing events through unprecedented access and premium storytelling.”

Advertisement

He further added, “We both believe approach and access are everything. This new franchise will not merely revisit deaths of famous figures; it will actively drive the story forward with new voices and fresh insight into compelling and complex details.”

Adding to Adler’s comments about the upcoming series based on real-life events, Cooper stated, “Exploring legendary women through investigative journalistic documentaries is a passion of mine.”

She continued to say, “Just as we did with The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe, we’ve taken a story the world thought it knew and uncovered hidden truths.”

The date for the docuseries to premiere on a streaming platform will be announced by the makers soon.

ALSO READ: Princess Diana Wanted To Celebrate ‘Her Independence’ In 1994 Post Divorce Settlement With King Charles: Source