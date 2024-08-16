'Was Manifesting Super Hard': Suki Waterhouse Opens Up About Opportunity To Open Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is not a musical extravaganza but a cultural phenomenon that has swept the heads of industries and injected life into the economies of the world. With Taylor Swift set to bring the critically acclaimed tour to London, fans are looking for so much more to her performance with special appearances by different artists. Among them will be the English singer-songwriter and model Suki Waterhouse, who is going to make an appearance at Wembley Arena. Supposedly, the happiness and contentment exhibited on her face to be part of the Accomplishment stage reflect how Taylor's tour is affecting the careers of those involved in it.

Suki Waterhouse performs during the third night of Swift's five-show run at Wembley Stadium. Speaking to Rolling Stone recently, she said she felt her utter gratefulness and unbelievability, admitting she'd been "dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening" and had "manifested super hard" to get the opportunity. Now, she says, she finally felt very vindicated—like, actually, your dreams can come true.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Suki Waterhouse is much more than professional, as the two have become good friends since 2016, often seen together in public and spending time with their respective partners, Robert Pattinson and Joe Alwyn. Their friendship gives a personal touch to Waterhouse's participation in the tour, so her involvement becomes extra special.

It really does come right on the heels of a determined and multi-tasking Waterhouse, though. The model cum actress is also a devoted mother who recently wrapped her latest album a few days before delivering her first child with Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson.

While discussing her opportunity to open for Swift's tour, she describes Swift like this: "It feels like an honor just to exist at the same time as Taylor Swift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever." For Waterhouse, being allowed to play at Wembley Stadium in her hometown is something she never wants to wake up from.

There is even more buzz around Waterhouse's performance because she is one of five special guests handpicked to join Taylor Swift and Paramore for the Wembley shows. While Paramore will perform every night, Waterhouse will have a show all to her own on different evenings.

After her Wembley performance, Waterhouse will continue to sing – along with being a mum – at a series of concerts across America. And the six-month-old daughter will also be along for the ride while her mum juggles parenting and music.

Suki Waterhouse is going to be on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and that's massive—for the power of friendship, dreams, and a huge pop star all at once. While fans are simply waiting for the London shows, it will be truly a unique moment when Waterhouse herself makes her way to one of the most famous stages in the world and does exactly what she has been dreaming of for so long.

