Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London, Duo Delivers Stunning Performance at Wembley Stadium; WATCH

Taylor Swift is notorious for surprising her fans in every way possible. The singer pulled the same move as she and her longtime friend, Ed Sheeran performed together during her Eras Tour show held at Wembley Stadium.

Now, at this point, Swifties and Sheeran’s fans are well aware of the deep bond of friendship that the artists share with each other, so it surely made the fans' entire experience wholesome.

On August 15 (Thursday), both singers wowed the audience with their amazing artistry. The Wildest Dreams singer, while talking about Sheeran expressed, “This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he’s a second brother of mine.”

She added that they toured alongside each other in her album Red’s Tour and each time she performs the “Red” part of this show, she recalls all the memories that they made.

Swift mentioned that the Galway Girl singer frequently performed at Wembley. She recognized his dedication, noting that he was busy touring and probably feeling exhausted. She continued, “But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran,” per Variety’s article.

Swift and Sheeran performed Everything Has Changed, End Game, and Thinking Out Loud. This union was extra special as both the acclaimed performers came together onstage after a long time.

Advertisement

The most recent collaboration between them took place in 2022 when Swift lent her voice to the remix of Sheeran's song, The Joker and the Queen. Swift returned on stage on Thursday after the cancellation of her three shows in Vienna and Austria which were a result of an alleged terror plot during the shows, per People Magazine.

As far as Swift’s June run for London’s Eras Tour Show goes, the singer became a part of multiple headlines mainly because of her boyfriend and NFL player, Travis Kelce making his Eras Tour debut and Prince William along with his elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte paying a visit to the singer backstage.

The Era’s Tours European leg will conclude on August 20 and in October the Grammy-winning artist will perform in five locations in North America, per the publication.

ALSO READ: Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About The Power Couple