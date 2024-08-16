Taylor Swift Releases Retitled Version Of thank You aimEe, Capitalizing YE Instead Of KIM

Look what you made her do, Ye!

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West seems far from over, with the two musicians persistently taking digs at each other.

On Thursday, August 15, the Bad Blood singer released a retitled version of her diss track, thanK you aIMee — which initially spelled KIM in capital letters — on a new digital version of The Tortured Poets Department album. This time, Swift seems to be taking aim at the SKIMS founder's ex-husband, Kanye West.

The said track on Swift's brand-new version of the TTPD disc capitalizes the words thank You aimEe, which appears to be a reference to the Donda rapper, who now famously goes by Ye. The song is the live rendition the singer performed at her Eras Tour show in Wembley in July, where she mashed it with Mean, another song that talks about a bully, from her album, Speak Now.

Swift's abovementioned move comes shortly after the Yeezy founder name-dropped her and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on his recent album, Vultures 2. “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” he rapped in his song, Lifestyle (Demo). The latter part of the lyric references Kelce’s position on his team.

The perceived barb directed at Kanye by the Lover singer called for a double celebration among Swifties, who helped her block Kanye's latest project from taking the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Earlier this week, the 14-time Grammy winner made history by breaking West's record of having 11 consecutive No. 1 albums on the music chart in question, as her TTPD reigned atop it for the 14th week since its release in April.

Swift and Ye’s decades-long feud dates back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where the rapper famously interrupted her Best Female Video award acceptance speech to announce that he believed Beyoncé should have won the accolade instead.

The duo seemingly made up after the incident, but the feud was reignited after West name-dropped Swift on his 2016 song Famous, in which he sang: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sx / Why? I made that b*** famous.”

Kim, his wife at the time, supported him through the conflict.

