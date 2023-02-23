What did Rihanna DM to her ASL Interpreter Justina Miles after their terrific Super Bowl Halftime show?

Rihanna’s ASL Interpreter Justina Miles shared that the pop superstar and she had not met personally before their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance made headlines for more than one reason. First of all, fans were extremely excited about the pop titan’s return to the stage after a hiatus of 7 long years. Secondly, Rihanna caused quite the stir with her unprecedented pregnancy reveal during her gig at the game. And apart from this, another aspect from performance that took the internet by storm was her ASL interpreter Justina Miles. Miles made history as the first deaf woman to sign at the Super Bowl, and social media loved her terrific act.

And now, in a recent interview, Justina Miles revealed that Rihanna sent her a DM on Instagram after their show. Find out what the Diamonds singer had to say.

Rihanna’s Instagram DM to ASL Interpreter Justina Miles

Justina was recently featured in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings when she revealed that Rihanna and she did not meet in person before their big show. However, she said, that the Fenty Beauty founder did reach out to her on Instagram after Super Bowl. “I did not get a chance to meet her, but she did DM me,” Miles said. “She was like, ‘Black queen, you’re amazing. We’re BFFs in my head, you were amazing!’ It was beautiful.”

Miles further revealed that once she got the final setlist, she worked on perfecting her signing for five days. Although she did know the songs, Justina explained that she went over the lyrics to get the meanings just right.

Furthermore, just like the rest of the world, Justina Miles too did not have any clue about Rihanna’s pregnancy. She said that she came to know about it much later as the Umbrella singer ‘did not look pregnant’ at all.

Rihanna’s 35th birthday celebration

On February 20th, Rihanna celebrated her 35th birthday at one of her favorite restaurants Giorgio Baldi at Santa Monica. Just like last time, she aced her maternity fashion as she donned a white dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with an oversized, black jacket and silver heels. The We Found Love singer was joined by her beau A$AP Rocky, and other friends like Melissa Forde and Rorrey Fenty. The restaurant was reportedly decorated with balloons for her special day. As for the pop megastar’s cake, it had a stick figure that was a recreation of her unique cartoon Instagram display picture.

FAQs

What is the name of the ASL Interpreter during Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance?
Justina Miles was the ASL Interpreter for Rihanna at the Super Bowl 2023 show.
How old is Rihanna?
Rihanna is 35 years old.
Is Rihanna pregnant again?
Yes. Rihanna's rep confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine that the singer is pregnant for the second time. Speculations about her pregnancy started doing the rounds after she teased her belly bump during her Super Bowl Half Time performance.
Credits: CBS Mornings/ NFL YouTube

