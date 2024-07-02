Did Kamala Harris Address Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Beef At BET Awards 2024? Find Out

Kamala Harris is in the loop with the Drake and Kendrick beef. The Vice President made an appearance at the 2024 BET Awards.

Harris was part of a pre-taped skit that was shown at the ceremony on Saturday. In the skit, the politician was heard making a reference related to the ongoing drama between the two rappers. Here’s what Kamala Harris said about the Drake and Kendrick beef.

Kamala Harris references Drake and Kendrick's beef

Kamala Harris might have addressed the infamous Drake and Kendrick feud during the 2024 BET Awards. A video that was played during the ceremony showed the Vice President. The video showed her and actress Taraji P. Henson in conversation on a video call. The two seemed to be discussing the upcoming presidential election during the call.

The conversation began with Henson expressing concern over Supreme Court vacancies and accessible reproductive health. She added how people’s basic freedoms are being “tested” at the moment. The star later asks the politician about her thoughts on the situation.

Harris explains how being in the “streets” has made her realize that Taraji’s concerns are valid. She later adds how a lot is at stake during the elections. The Vice President also notes that the majority of them strongly believe in equality and freedom. She then proceeded to refer to Lamar’s new song Not Like Us. “But these extremists, as they say — they ‘not like us,’” Harris adds.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud has divided the internet and had people picking sides. Both rappers released a series of songs that accused each other of doing things.

Lamar released a song called Meet The Grahams that mentions Drake’s family. A verse in the song addresses the One Dance rapper’s son Adonis. “I'm sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest / It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive,” Kendrick raps.

The DNA rapper played Not Like Us 5 times during his recent Los Angeles concert. Taraji P. Henson was seen performing her rendition of the song during the 2024 BET Awards.

