What Was Dakota Johnson's 2015 SNL Controversy? Find Out Here As She Makes Fun Of It In Her 2024 Skit

The last time Dakota Johnson came on Saturday Night Live, she was dragged into a controversy.

Back in March 2015, during her previous hosting of the NBC show, Johnson participated in a sketch that was a satire involving a car commercial with an ISIS -themed twist.

In the sketch shown below, Johnson appears to be dropped off at the airport by her on-screen dad (played by Taran Killam), giving the impression that she’s heading to join the army.

However, there was a catch, and she then revealed she was actually leaving to join the terrorist group. As Johnson exits, she casually says to her on-screen father, “Dad, it’s just ISIS.”

Johnson has now playfully addressed the previous controversy in a new sketch. In another scene at an airport, she finds herself without her bag and seeks assistance from Devon Walker and Keenan Thompson.

‘Respectfully, this might be an ISIS bag,’ says Walker.

Johnson responds, ‘You think I’m in ISIS?’

The Popular actress shouts out Taylor Swift on Saturday Night, calling her out as the most powerful person in America

Following that, Host Johnson, 34, praised Swift’s achievements in the U.S. and worldwide during her Saturday Night Live (SNL) monologue. She humorously referred to Swift , also 34, as the “most powerful person in America” while playfully mocking a former president.

Johnson recalled her previous hosting experience after the SNL 40th anniversary, mentioning that she was in the audience for that special episode, showcasing a photo of herself from the star-studded event 2015.

“Check out this pic, see this group: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg ,” Johnson noted. “And guess who’s right behind me.” The camera zoomed in to reveal former president Donald Trump among the audience.

