How Did The Fall Guy Bring Ryan Gosling's 'All Time Moment' With Steven Spielberg; READ

Ryan Gosling reveals Steven Spielberg's surprising reaction to his upcoming action-comedy movie The Fall Guy. Based on the ABC series starring Lee Majors, Gosling’s newest star vehicle casts the Barbie actor as Colt Seavers, an aging stuntman who is called upon to save his latest production when the leading man suddenly goes missing. Directed by David Leitch, the movie co-stars Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno, a film director and Colt’s ex-girlfriend.

Steven Spielberg praises Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy has received praise from Steven Spielberg, who introduced him to the film at the Golden Globes. The two ran into each other earlier this year at the Golden Globes, and Spielberg apparently made it a priority to let Gosling known that he’s a big Fall Guy fan. Gosling was a best supporting actor nominee at the Golden Globes for Barbie.

“I saw Steven Spielberg walking in my direction,” Gosling told Variety. “I don’t know Steven Spielberg. I thought there’s no way he’s coming to talk to me. And yet he kept getting closer, and then I thought I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to point to him, and he’s going to go, ‘Not you, behind you,’ so I’m not going to do that. Finally I said, ‘Me?’ and he goes, “Yeah you.’ I go, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t think you were coming to talk to me.’ And I stood up and he gave me a hug and said, ‘I just saw Fall Guy and I loved it.'”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie Star Ryan Gosling Confirmed To Perform I’m Just Ken Song At Oscars 2024 Ceremony

"As far as I’m concerned it doesn’t matter anymore what happens,” Gosling continued. “Steven Spielberg liked it. That was an all time moment for me. I’m really excited for people to see it. I think it’s a really special movie.”

The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch, is based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. Gosling plays a Hollywood stuntman working for a director who happens to be a former flame. When the lead actor of their movie goes missing, Gosling’s stuntman steps up to try and find him.

“The stunts are amazing, they’re practical stunts,” Gosling said what makes The Fall Guy so special. “You can feel the difference. It’s such a love letter to movies and moviemaking and the people who make movies…It’s a very unique perspective on a genre of movie that we all love so much but it’s from a perspective you’ve never seen it, from the people who actually make it and how sort of much they’ve been taken for granted.”

Gosling added that action movies are some of the “life blood of the industry,” so it’s about time a movie doesn’t just deliver action thrills but actually pays respect to the workers who pull it off.

More about The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is an upcoming American action comedy film directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce. It is an adaptation of the 1980s TV series of the same name created by Glen A. Larson. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The movie is scheduled to have a world premiere at SXSW on March 12, 2024, before a wide release in the United States by Universal Pictures on May 3, 2024.

In 2010, DreamWorks Pictures announced plans to develop a film based on the 1980s series The Fall Guy. The project, involving producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, was to be released in North America, Latin America, Russia, Australia, and Asia. Martin Campbell was in talks to direct the film. In September 2013, Dwayne Johnson was in talks to play the title role, and McG was in talks to direct.

In 2020, Ryan Gosling, director David Leitch, and writer Drew Pearce were rumored to be working on an unnamed stuntman film for Universal Pictures. In May 2022, it was confirmed that the project was a film adaptation of The Fall Guy, with Leitch's 87North Productions and Gosling's Entertainment 360 producing. Pearce is also an executive producer, along with Geoff Shaevitz and original series creator Glen A. Larson.

Advertisement

Variety reported that the Australian Government and the New South Wales state authorities added funds to the production up to A$30 million and A$14.5 million respectively, with Paul Fletcher, Australia's Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, estimating a boom to the local economy, over 1,000 Australian cast and crew, and more than 3,015 Australian film extras.

In September 2022, Emily Blunt was added to the cast and Gosling and his family arrived in Australia to begin filming. In October 2022, it was revealed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously worked with Leitch on Bullet Train (2022), and Stephanie Hsu would join the cast. In November 2022, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham and Teresa Palmer joined the cast.

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Trailer: Ryan Gosling Cries To Taylor Swift’s All Too Well In Super Bowl Ad For Upcoming Action Comedy