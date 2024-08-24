When Drew Barrymore Opened Up About Her Childhood Friend Paul Shore Proposing to Her

Pauly Shore made headlines last November when he proposed to his longtime friend Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show. Recently, Barrymore shared her official response to Shore’s proposal with Entertainment Weekly. She stated, “The answer is still pending," but added that she didn't think a formal reply was necessary. Barrymore explained that the proposal was likely just part of Shore’s playful nature, noting that they have been friends since she was a child and that he and Donovan Leitch used to babysit her. She believes they were just having fun on the show.

The actress, who recently partnered with Ring for its Ring Pet Portraits campaign, remembers having to quickly decide how to respond to Shore’s unexpected proposal on her show. She credits David Letterman for teaching her that when something spontaneous happens, you can either make it awkward or turn it into a joyful moment. She recalls a time when she acted impulsively on Letterman's show, climbing on his desk without a plan, and how he made the situation comfortable for everyone, especially for her.

Golden Globe awardee Barrymore’s 1995 Late Show appearance, where she danced on Letterman’s desk and kissed him, taught her how to handle spontaneous moments and make guests feel comfortable. She decided to go along with Pauly Shore’s playful proposal, despite it being unplanned.

Ever After movie star Barrymore mentioned she’d reveal her response to Shore’s proposal in a future episode, but that episode won’t air. She’s still open to the idea, teasing, “Who knows?”

In her life, Barrymore is accompanied by her dog, Douglas, who often appears on her show and in a new Ring commercial, along with her bearded dragon, Jeremy.

The Wedding Singer actress Barrymore was thrilled to work on the Ring commercial with her dog, Douglas, who has been a part of her life for 14 years. As part of Ring’s Ring Pet Portraits campaign, the company will donate up to USD 100,000 to the ASPCA and an additional USD 400,000 to local animal shelters for every pet photo or video posted with #RingPets on Instagram or TikTok. Submissions with #contest and #RingPets will also be entered to star in a future Ring commercial, with Barrymore choosing the winners.

Drew Barrymore enjoys blending the depth of daytime TV with the fun of late-night shows, aiming to create a relaxed, homey atmosphere on her talk show. She feels deeply dedicated to her show, appreciating the teamwork involved in making it successful.

