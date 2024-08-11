Pauly Shore Remembers Robin Williams' Stand Up Was 'Just Another Level'; Says ' The Guy Was Special'

Pauly Shore, the comedian and actor famous for his works in the 1990s, has recently gave a nostalgic tribute to Robin Williams, a legendary comic that he grew up around. When Shore was young, he saw Williams performing at The Comedy Store in LA where his mother owned it. Speaking recently, Shore described how performances by William left not only him but also many others with lifelong memories.

The Comedy Store was frequently graced by Williams who died ten years ago when he was sixty-three years old. It happened to host several other respected comedians such as Richard Pryor, David Letterman, and Sam Kinison among others. Growing up behind the club afforded Shore an exclusive chance of watching these great funny people closely.

Shore remembers that Williams’ stand-up game was out of this world. "The guy was special," said Shore about him. According to him; "His improv skills mixed in with the standup was just another level." There were no limits to what could be converted into comedy by Williams He recalled one time when williams would take someone’s drink from audience members and use them to make up jokes for 10 minutes straight. When Robin was going off, everyone gathered in the back to watch," he said.

The Comedy Store was not only a place where Williams performed but also where Shore and his family interacted with some of the biggest names in comedy. Mitzi, Shore’s mother, was famous for being one of few women to own a comedy club in the country. She was known as a tough critic but she would also be nurturing when she could. "She was like a den mother to these comics," said Shore.Comedy pioneers who were struggling would frequently find refuge with Mitzi.

Mitzi had a special connection with Williams. Even though he had started becoming famous by performing at The Comedy Store, Williams still went to the Shore home to collect his small $25 check each week. However, what Shore remembers most is how Williams would often come over dressed as Mork from Mork & Mindy even when he wasn’t performing; showing that he still liked playing around despite being out of sight on stage. “He was just always the same guy on stage, off-stage. Just very playful and cool," he said.

Additionally, Shore mentioned how friendly and caring Williams remained even after achieving great fame."After he was famous he'd always come up to me and give me a hug, ask how my mom and brothers were doing," explained shore. He thought that William’s genuine interest in people made a lasting impact on them all.

Mitzi Shore, who died in 2018, played a big part in many comedians’ lives. She treated them like family and was there when they needed her the most. Williams’ needs were not as high as those of some other comedians but he still had a close relationship with Mitzi that was based on respect.

Shore also discussed Williams' wider influence beyond comedy. He noted that in films such as Good Morning, Vietnam among many others, Williams brought to his acting the same genuine emotion that characterized his stand-up performances. he always put his heart into it," said Shore. “That came through with who he was as a person as well."

This affected emotional response showed how deeply people felt for Williams at the time of his death ten years ago. Shore underlined how William’s legacy continues to resonate not only with fans but also fellow comics.

Pauly Shore’s musings give an insight into the extraordinary talent and authentic personality of Robin Williams. From remarkable moments during his shows to interactions full of love toward others, Williams remains a favorite man whose influence can be felt even by those who were lucky enough to know him personally.

