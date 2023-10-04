When Emma Stone admitted to feeling a connection with her La La Land character, said as an 'auditioning actor' she felt 'delusional' at times

Getting into the skin of the character is what every actor aspires to do upon signing up for a role in a project. While many actors have their own method of getting into the character, Emma Stone once shared how she started feeling a connection with her character of Mia in the highly acclaimed movie, La La Land. As she played a starry-eyed aspiring L.A. actress who’s constantly coming up short in demoralizing auditions with Ryan Gosling as a jazz musician dreaming of his genre’s glory days, they both get swept up in a whirlwind romance. However, while preparing for the role, Emma once revealed that she started feeling delusional as an auditioning actor.

How did Emma Stone get into the character of Mia?

The La La Land actress prepared herself to get into the character as she even started feeling connected with her character. During a conversation with Time Magazine , the actress was asked whether she sees herself in the character of Mia to which Emma Stone said, “Of course. Being an auditioning actor at any time, you know that feeling of going in and giving it your all and it not working out.”

Adding more about the movie, the actress said, “There are periods of time when you feel like you’re delusional and need to give up.” It was not only the acting that both the actors aced, with the help of choreographer Mandy Moore, and endless hours in the studio perfecting their hop shuffles, step-ball-changes, and pas de bourrees, Emma and Ryan successfully mastered the art of tap dance, transforming them into a modern-day Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

La La Land actress reacts to working with the director and the music team

It was the first time that Emma Stone was working with Damien Chazelle and the amazing music team consisting of composer Justin Hurwitz and songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. She said they were all brilliant and young and that the scenes felt like a very original and alive kind of atmosphere, making something like this with all of them. During the brainstorming session over the weekend, Damien and Justin sent the lead actors a clip of the two of them singing the newly proposed lyrics over a piano. “it was Damien and Justin singing the song. It was, like, the cutest thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” said the actress.

