Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods Unveils New Visuals; Check All Latest Updates

Netflix has released new images for Zack Snyder's upcoming animated series, Twilight of the Gods. The Norse mythology-based project, a collaboration between the streamer and the filmmaker, centers around Sigrid (voiced by Sylvia Hoeks), who is forced to assemble a team to track, find, and take revenge on a god after an atrocious act is committed on her wedding day. The plot details are under wraps, but the series promises to be a thrilling and captivating experience for viewers.

Twilight of the Gods marks Snyder's first TV venture, but it's not his first collaboration with Netflix. He previously released parts of his space epic, Rebel Moon, and more in 2021. The team also released the action comedy film, Army of Thieves, and the zombie film, Army of the Dead.

Netflix's Twilight of the Gods has released stunning stills, featuring main characters like Sigrid and Thor in standalone shots. The images showcase their vibrancy and potential for action. Other characters like Leif, Loki, and Odin also make a significant appearance in the highly-anticipated series.

Last year, Snyder hinted at the work that was being done behind the scenes on Twilight of The Gods. "[It] has been forging ahead incredibly well and it's looking amazing," Snyder said. "I'm really excited about it. I work on it every day and it's cool, so that I'm very excited about and it's coming."

Dropping the most information we’ve heard about the synopsis since Twilight of the Gods was announced in 2021, Snyder explained to Collider,

"It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters - a seer, a dwarf - and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

Twilight of the Gods is aimed at an adult audience. Despite its animated nature, the film will have a lot of sex scenes, high-octane action, and bloody violence, making it potentially inappropriate for all family members due to its content and Snyder's reputation for delivering such content.

More about Twilight of the Gods

Twilight of the Gods is an original upcoming Norse mythology Netflix animated series by Zack Snyder & Jay Oliva. In 2019 Zack Snyder revealed he had plans for an animated series based on Norse mythology. Two years later, on June 10, 2021, during Netflix's Geeked Week event, the title was finally revealed to be Twilight of the Gods, and the cast list was revealed by Snyder and Rahul Kohli.

Following are the cast of the series,

Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid

Stuart Martin as Leif

Pilou Asbæk as Thor

John Noble as Odin

Paterson Joseph as Loki

Rahul Kohli as Egill

Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona

Kristofer Hivju as Andvari

Peter Stormare as Ulfr

Jamie Chung as Hel

Lauren Cohan as Inge

Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel

Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor

Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra

Ray Porter as TBA

Jessica Henwick as Sandraudiga

Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series,

"Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons."

