Meghan Markle Has Had A Glamorous Night Out With Friends In LA; Here's What Her Outing Looked Like

Meghan Markle was out and about in Los Angeles without her husband Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex was seen attending the launch party of her friend Kadi Lee and Myka Harris’ haircare line called Highbrow Hippie, on Thursday, November 14. Markle who had donned a strapless black dress with matching heels, posed for the cameras outside the venue.

She completed her look by leaving her long black locks open and curled from the ends. The Suits alum had her hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Daniel Martin as her arm candies for the glamorous night.

In a video posted by fellow attendees, the night of celebration concluded with a gospel choir to which the royal was seen dancing. Markle who is also an investor in her friend’s haircare line, spoke to InStyle about her endeavor. "I am so proud to invest in [Kadi] as a friend and as a female founder," she told the outlet.

"Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that," the royal explained.

An insider source reported to People Magazine that she was in a “joyful mood” and was “dancing and celebrating with her friends.” Apart from being a royal, Markle has stepped into the role of a businesswoman by being an investor in multiple privately funded businesses.

In addition to Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness which targets hair thinning and hair loss, she has also invested in the female-founded, sustainably sourced handbag brand Cesta Collective.

Speaking to People magazine in August, the former actress revealed she currently has 5-10 brands in her portfolio and sees them as complementary to her upcoming lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. "Investing in them has helped me line up for this chapter where I’m investing in myself," the Duchess of Sussex said at the time.