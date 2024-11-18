Prince Harry Steps Into Sports Broadcasting at Grey Cup Pre-Show, Promotes Invictus Games: 'Really Looking Forward'

Prince Harry is no stranger to being in front of a camera, and this time he put his skills into practice in support of an initiative he deeply believes in. The Duke of Sussex took on a new role by taking part in the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup pre-show coverage at Vancouver's Grey Cup.

Harry surprised the audience during the event held in Vancouver on 17 November 2024. He also appreciated the platform for promoting the Invictus Games, which are scheduled to be held in Canada in 2025. During a chat with commentator James Duthie at the TSN broadcast of the Vancouver event, he said, "Really looking forward to the game getting started" about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers versus the Toronto Argonauts game.

The 2024 Grey Cup took place in front of more than fifty thousand spectators and the Blue Bombers were among the favorites to win. The electrifying halftime show would be graced by the Jonas Brothers. Previously, the CFL has welcomed numerous of such high-profile musical artists for the halftime show over the years, such as Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Green Day, and more.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Makes Meghan Markle’s Cooking Show Filming Move to Private Mansion To Protect Archie and Lilibet's Privacy

This happened to be the Prince's first-ever visit to the Grey Cup, and he said he was excited about the championship game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts. He noted that right when the match commenced, he became thrilled and even expressed interest in joining the league to possibly play the quarterback position if ever possible.

Advertisement

Harry also provided a preview of the 10th edition of the Invictus Games, which he is a patron of and inaugurated in 2014. Harry explained, "[The Invictus Games] is a sporting platform used for the rehabilitation and support for wounded soldiers, both serving and veterans. We've now got 25 nations growing all the time, and it's really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate through sport."

The 2025 edition is slated for Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025. It expects more than 500 athletes from 25 countries who will compete in events such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair rugby. Winter events such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling will for the first time be held in these games.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle Worries Prince Harry Will Rejoin the Royal Family As He Bonds With Kate Middleton; Source Claims