Emily Osment Looking Forward To Young Sheldon Spin-Off To See Her Character Grow; Deets Here

Actress Emily Osment, who is to star in the upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff, reveals that she is excited about the series, which will chronicle the story of Amanda McAllister and George Cooper Jr, aka Mandy and George. George, the elder brother of Young Sheldon’s titular character, is played by Montana Jordan, who will also reprise his role in the spinoff.

What does Emily Osment look forward to in this Spin-Off?

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine at PaleyFest 2024, Osment revealed that she looks forward to this series as The Big Bang Theory and its prequel spinoff Yong Sheldon have barely scratched the surface of the relationship between Mandy and George. The upcoming spinoff, which remains untitled as of now, will focus on how the couple raises a family in Texas “while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage.” Osment exclusively said that the writing of the screenplay is in process, and the shooting is to begin this summer.

Young Sheldon recently concluded in an episode that the two had finally wed. Osment reflects on the episode, revealing that Mandy had specks of doubt about if she should choose this life ultimately. “It's hinted in the marriage episode that [Mandy] wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn't want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel,” she notes, further adding that it is tough for mothers to also be working, and is excited to know where the show leads with that plotline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

"I don't know if she'll go back there, but I'm excited to see what career she takes,” she explains.

Shooting of the Spin-off to start this summer

CBS says the show would be a half-hour multi-camera comedy, produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, who have also worked for Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. The three jointly stated their excitement for a new addition to the universe, now through the eyes of George and Mandy. Osment celebrated the announcement via an Instagram post, in which she called Jordan “the best fake husband a girl could ask for.”

Young Sheldon is currently on the run for its seventh season. Its finale airs on May 16, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Nicest Little Coda': Jim Parsons Talks About Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role For Young Sheldon Finale