Where To Watch Jason Statham's The Beekeeper Online? Streaming Details Explored

Jason Statham is a bona fide action star, and no one has ever doubted that. Over the course of his decadent career, the Fast X star cemented his position as the big-screen action hero with blood and bruises. His latest film, The Beekeeper, only adds laurels to his legacy. However, his recent career has been missing one crucial element: a combination of critical and commercial success. While most of his movies have grossed millions at the box office, they often lack critical acclaim.

The Beekeeper is a quintessential Jason Statham action flick, brimming with charm and mass entertainment. Supported by a wonderful and eclectic cast, the movie has finally made its way to OTT platforms. Here are all the details on when and where you can watch Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper.

What’s The Beekeeper About?

David Ayer’s The Beekeeper is an action-packed drama that keeps you on the edge of your seat. In the film, Jason stars as a secret agent named Adam Clay, a secret agent working for a covert group called The Beekeepers. It’s the story of a man seeking vengeance after the irrecoverable loss of his loved one. The movie, which has grossed over 152.7 million USD at the box office, has further solidified Statham's success as an action star and sparked hope for a new franchise.

The official trailer is thrilling and exciting, offering a glimpse into the new action venture of The Expendables star and illustrating why this film works so well.

Watch The Beekeeper’s Trailer Here:

Audience Reaction & Reception

Jason has been a part of many action movies and franchises, each offering him plenty of room to showcase his talents. However, in The Beekeeper, we see an elevated action star; despite working within his niche genre, Statham’s ability to deliver a mass entertainer remains unparalleled. The movie successfully balances intense action with witty banter and fun.

The personal stakes, layered storyline with beautifully crafted stunts, and cinematography add a John Wick level of interest to the movie, enhancing the lead star's appeal. With a budget of 40 million USD, the film earned 152.7 million USD, solidifying The Transporter star's box office credibility.

On a critical scale, the movie received mixed reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 71% rating and an IMDb rating of 6.4 out of 10. The Beekeeper has an overall audience rating of 4.2 on Google.

When & Where to Watch The Beekeeper

With a stellar star cast and great early reviews, the movie opened in theaters on January 12th, 2014. It became available for online renting through Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. The Beekeeper was made available on VOD and digital platforms on January 30, followed by DVD, Blu-ray, and Ultra HD in April.

Six months after its original release, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, accessible with a Prime Video subscription.

The Beekeeper Cast

The film stars Jason Statham as Adam Clay and is directed by David Ayer of Suicide Squad fame. The cast lineup only adds to its entertainment and performance value, with Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons, Jemma Redgrave, Minnie Driver, and Phylicia Rashad all delivering top-notch performances.

