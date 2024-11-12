Millie Bobby Brown's Fans Go Wild Over Her New Puppy, Forgetting 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Set News

Millie Bobby Brown’s fans have recently been more focused on her dog’s adorable new look than the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5.

With the final season of the show set to answer fans’ burning questions, it seems Millie’s poodle, Winnie, has stolen the spotlight. The picture she posted from the Stranger Things set quickly went viral, shifting attention away from the show and towards her dog’s quirky new style.

After what feels like an eternity of waiting, the final season of Stranger Things is almost here. Fans have been eagerly speculating about what will happen in Season 5 and whether it will finally wrap up the show’s many mysteries. However, the most recent buzz around the Stranger Things set wasn’t about the new season; it was about Millie Bobby Brown’s dog.

Millie shared a picture from the set of Stranger Things, where she was lounging near her trailer with her dog, Winnie. She captioned the photo, “It’s 11/11; make a wish,” which appeared to be a fun, casual post.

While Millie’s fans would normally be excited about any update regarding Stranger Things, this time, all eyes were on Winnie. The poodle’s fresh new look, complete with shaved legs, quickly became the main topic of conversation.

Winnie, whom Millie adopted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, has always been a favorite among fans. But in this particular picture, Winnie’s unique new haircut turned heads.

The poodle’s shaved legs revealed a bit of skin beneath her fluffy coat, which caught fans’ attention. Millie’s Instagram post blew up, with fans complimenting Winnie’s “amazing haircut” and joking about her newfound celebrity status.

One fan commented, “Winnie is giving boots with the fur,” referencing the popular song by Flo Rida. Another fan, clearly impressed by the poodle’s new style, wrote, “Two icons,” referring to both Millie and her pup.

Of course, not all comments were entirely serious. Some fans couldn’t help but make playful jokes about Winnie’s shaved legs. One fan remarked, “Your dog’s legs look like chicken drumsticks,” while another added, “The dog’s legs are killing me.”

Despite the lighthearted teasing, it was clear that Winnie had become the real star of the post. Fans were so captivated by her appearance that they seemed to forget about the upcoming Stranger Things season, even for a moment. Some even playfully asked, "Omg, what have you done to your dog?”

Earlier this year, Millie appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she shared that Winnie often joins her on set. It seems that Winnie has become a familiar face on the Stranger Things set, as she has frequently been spotted with Millie while filming.

