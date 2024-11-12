Who Are Emma Roberts' Parents? A Look At Eric Roberts And Kelly Cunningham

Emma Roberts, a celebrated actress known for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens, hails from a family rich in Hollywood history.

Born to Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham on February 10, 1991, Emma's parents played significant roles in shaping her life, even as their paths diverged shortly after her birth. Here’s everything to know about Emma Roberts’ parents.

Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham’s relationship

Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham began dating in 1988, and their relationship led to the birth of Emma in 1991. The couple lived in New York at the time but never married. Shortly after Emma’s birth, they parted ways.

Eric moved on and married actress Eliza Garrett in 1992. In a 1994 interview with Howard Stern, Eric revealed they met on a plane and became friends before entering a relationship. "We didn’t start kissing until 1991, and we got married in ‘92," he shared.

Meanwhile, Cunningham married American bassist Kelly Nickels, with whom she had another daughter, Grace Nickels. Despite her public connections, Cunningham has maintained a private life, choosing to highlight her children’s achievements on social media instead.

Eric Roberts: A prolific career in Hollywood

Eric Roberts has enjoyed a long and busy career in entertainment, with over 700 credits in films, TV shows, and music videos. His breakout role came in 1978's King of the Gypsies, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. From there, he appeared in projects like Runaway Train, The Dark Knight, Heroes, and Suits, among many others.

Discussing his work ethic, Eric told The Hollywood Reporter, “We get anywhere from eight to 30 offers every single day from all over the world. It’s just so much fun to have all these offers and get to play such an extreme range of characters.”

He revealed that he often works 200 days a year and enjoys the spontaneity of last-minute projects. “I can get an offer on Friday to come on the Saturday,” he said. “Every time, it’s fun.”

Despite sharing the same profession, Eric noted that he and Emma rarely discuss acting. “We have never discussed it since she was 9 years old,” he shared. “We have a whole other relationship. I don’t want to be too sappy, but I’m head over heels in love with the whole thing.”

Kelly Cunningham: A private yet supportive mother

Kelly Cunningham is known for her close relationship with Emma. While she has kept her personal life out of the public eye, she often shares photos and tributes to Emma and her grandchildren. Emma frequently praises her mother, calling her a pillar of support.

In a January 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Emma said, “I’m so lucky my mom helps me a lot. I would die without my mom.” On Mother’s Day 2022, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for teaching me how to be a mom. Always up for an adventure. Always answers the phone in the middle of the night. And nobody makes me laugh as hard as you do.”

Cunningham’s love for her family sometimes spills over onto social media. However, her enthusiasm led to an accidental reveal of Emma’s pregnancy with her son, Rhodes, in 2020.

"I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram," Emma joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Despite the mishap, Emma and her mom maintain a strong bond, with Cunningham frequently doting on her grandson.

Eric Roberts’ relationship with Emma

Eric Roberts takes immense pride in Emma’s acting career. While the father-daughter duo keeps their relationship private, Eric often speaks glowingly of Emma’s talent.

“I’m in love with my daughter’s work these days,” he said on Still Here Hollywood in July 2024. “I can’t believe how great she’s become. I’m so proud of her I can’t see straight.”

He credits Emma’s success to her natural talent and hard work rather than formal training. “She’s never had any training, so she’s been on-the-job training her whole career,” Eric told The Hollywood Reporter.

His favorite Emma projects include We’re the Millers and American Horror Story. “I love [AHS], I love that series,” he said during a 2022 podcast interview.

Despite their bond, Emma rarely speaks about her father in interviews or shares photos with him on social media. The last public image of them together dates back to her childhood.

However, Eric continues to celebrate her achievements, often sharing tributes, including a birthday post in February 2023 where he wrote, “The love on my face, even in profile, for her is undeniable. I love you, Emma.”

Eric Roberts’ family ties and Hollywood legacy

Eric is the son of actors and playwrights Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts. His younger siblings include actresses Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan. Reflecting on his relationship with his sisters, Eric told Vanity Fair in 2018, “I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them. They were precious to me.”

Emma shares a special bond with her aunt Julia Roberts. Growing up, Emma often visited Julia on movie sets, which inspired her to pursue acting.

However, Emma has made it clear she wants to carve her own path. “I never aspired to be her,” she told Tatler in 2022. “I love her so much, I love her work, but I’m just doing my own thing.”

Eric and Kelly’s roles as grandparents

Both Eric and Kelly Cunningham adore their grandson, Rhodes, whom Emma welcomed with actor Garrett Hedlund in December 2020. Cunningham frequently shares pictures of Rhodes on social media, showing her love and joy in being a grandmother.

Eric, too, enjoys his role as a grandparent. “It’s like you get up on Christmas morning and you have all these gifts. But you don’t know what they are, they’re all wrapped,” he told Reel Talker.

