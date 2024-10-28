Happy Birthday Julia Roberts: Revisiting Her Top 5 Movie Roles As Actress Turns 57

Julia Roberts, a Hollywood icon known for her charismatic smile and remarkable versatility, celebrates her 57th birthday today. With a career spanning over 35 years, Roberts has starred in a wide range of films, captivating audiences worldwide.

From heartwarming romantic comedies to intense dramas, Roberts’ top performances have left an impact on cinema. As we celebrate her legacy, let’s look back at 5 of her most iconic roles.

1. Erin Brockovich – Erin Brockovich (2000)

In Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich, Roberts delivered what is arguably her career-defining performance. Playing the real-life Erin Brockovich, a single mother who battles a powerful corporation for polluting water in Hinkley, California, Roberts transformed into a fierce, relentless advocate for justice.

Her portrayal was not only heartfelt but incredibly empowering, reflecting the strength of a working-class woman determined to make a difference.

Roberts’ role won an Oscar, her first win, and she also took home awards from the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild.

A standout moment is when Brockovich, pleading with her employer not to take away the first respect she’s ever felt, says, “For the first time in my life, I got people respecting me. Please, don't ask me to give it up.”

2. Vivian Ward – Pretty Woman (1990)

In Pretty Woman, Roberts plays Vivian Ward, a down-on-her-luck sex worker hired by wealthy businessman Edward Lewis, played by Richard Gere. This role, which made Roberts a household name. Her portrayal of Vivian, a character full of heart and humor, captivated audiences around the world.

One of the film's most famous scenes shows Vivian returning to a boutique after being snubbed, delivering the now-iconic line to a dismissive saleswoman: “Big mistake! Big! HUGE!” This role showcased Roberts’ talent for comedy-drama.

Reflecting on the role, Roberts once said, “I chased that role down like a dog… I just loved the character. My reaction to her was a balance of intrigue and fear.” The role propelled her career and solidified her status as Hollywood’s America’s Sweetheart.

3. Tess Ocean – Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

In Steven Soderbergh's Ocean’s Eleven, Roberts brought her timeless charm to Tess Ocean, the ex-wife of George Clooney's Danny Ocean.

Although her screen time was limited in this heist ensemble, Roberts held her own alongside Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon. Her sharp wit and on-screen chemistry with Clooney’s character added a layer of sophistication to the story.

Ocean’s Twelve took the concept further, with Tess amusingly posing as Julia Roberts herself as part of a scheme to help steal a priceless artifact. One memorable scene involves Don Cheadle’s character, Basher Tarr, advising Tess on how to pull off a Southern accent to play Julia Roberts convincingly.

4. Anna – Closer (2004)

In Mike Nichols’ Closer, Roberts played Anna, a photographer tangled in a web of complicated and toxic relationships. Sharing the screen with Clive Owen, Natalie Portman, and Jude Law, Roberts explored a darker, more complex role.

Her character’s emotionally charged scenes, particularly her confrontations with her husband Larry (Clive Owen), showcased her depth as an actress willing to confront uncomfortable topics.

A notable scene in Closer is the brutal argument between Anna and Larry, where Larry interrogates her about her relationship with Dan (Jude Law). Roberts’ intensity shines through as she confronts her character’s flaws and contradictions, leading to a raw and unfiltered exchange that is as unsettling as it is powerful.

5. Anna Scott – Notting Hill (1999)

In Notting Hill, Roberts portrays Anna Scott, an A-list movie star who stumbles into the life of a humble bookstore owner, played by Hugh Grant. Many fans saw the character of Anna as a fictionalized version of Roberts herself, with the film offering glimpses into the highs and lows of fame.

One of the film's most famous lines, “I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her”, became instantly iconic and remains one of the most memorable moments of her career. The film’s mix of romance and self-aware humor, along with Roberts’ sensitive portrayal, helped make Notting Hill a beloved classic.

